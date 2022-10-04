It’s not clear exactly what Walker was asking forgiveness for during his Fox News rehab session but it was a jarring plea coming from the “pro-life” candidate who was responding to a well-sourced story he had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

Just a few weeks after Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attacked incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock as “relish[ing] on a woman killing her baby,” because Sen. Rev. Warnock believes abortion should be a decision between a woman and her doctor, Walker’s “pro-life” stance has been exposed as another lie. A woman has come forward to The Daily Beast with the actual receipts (and a get-well card) from an abortion he paid for because it was “not the right time” for him to have a child.

So, it was no surprise that Walker turned up on the Hannity show last night.

Unfortunately for Walker, not even Hannity seemed able to think of a way to spin The Daily Beast news. And, in a sign that Hannity knows how serious the allegations are, he gave Walker multiple opportunities to explain himself. But Walker couldn’t. Notice how quickly he kept trying to change the subject.

HANNITY: First question: Do you know the woman that is making this allegation?



WALKER: I have no – no idea, but it is a flat-out lie. And now you know how important this seat is. This seat is very important, and they’ll do anything to win this seat, lie, ‘cause they want to make it about everything else except what the true problems that we have is in this country is. This inflation, the border wide open, crime. They don’t want to talk about that, so they’re making up lies.

After a plug for his website, Walker said “if they take this seat” (which “they” already have), “we won’t recognize this country tomorrow.”

Hannity persisted. Surprisingly, he posted a graphic of the get-well card with Walker’s signature that The Daily Beast published:

HANNITY: They’re claiming on September 12th of 2009, that the woman has a receipt for an abortion. They’re claiming that five days later, on September 17th, you sent a $700 check and that you sent it in a get-well card. The get-well card, it looks like it’s included with your signature in the article. Have you seen it? And is that your signature?

WALKER: I haven’t seen it. But I can tell you, I send out so many get-well, send out so much of anything but I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion and it’s a lie. I’m going to continue to fight, You know, they want this seat. Right now, they’ve energized me even more. They’re not going to take the seat.

Walker blathered on, claiming that “they” have “jeopardized” his family. But, in a sign of how serious Hannity knows this issue is, he returned to it:

HANNITY: What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?

WALKER: I send money to a lot of people. And that’s what’s so funny. Let’s go back to my park. You know, I do scholarships for kids. I give money to people all the time. Because I’m always helping people. I believe in being generous. …

I got into this race because I’m a Christian, I love the lord Jesus Christ. … So, whoever been out out there want to lie on Herschel Walker, you’re lying on the wrong one. It’s best that you go somewhere else … Because Georgia deserve to have a senator that trust in the Georgia people, not no one that trust in Joe Biden, like Sen. Warnock does.

That was the end of Hannity’s questions about the abortion story. So, he moved on to suggesting we shouldn’t care if Walker lied about paying a woman for an abortion because he’s such a great guy in all other respects (just forget that he tried to kill at least two of his romantic partners).

HANNITY: Is it true you have a field named after you in that town?

WALKER: I do. I have a field name after me. I have a street named after me. I do camps. … Not just for my county but two other counties.

HANNITY: You do a fitness camp?

WALKER: Yes, I do a fitness camp for boys and girls ‘cause I want to include everyone. Also, I give scholarships to two other counties there as well. I built a gym there and a school there as well. I’ll continue to help people in my hometown, because that’s the way I am. Like I said, God has helped me. I’m going to help others.

So I’m not going to let articles like this stop me from doing what I do.

But as he kept talking, Walker said this:

WALKER: The Georgia seat means a lot to the left, so I’m going to say it again. Please forgive me for this. Let’s stop them from getting this seat.

Yes, Walker may well have meant he wanted to be forgiven for repeating that the Georgia seat means a lot to the left. But does he really feel bad for repeating it? I think not. Your mileage may vary.

If Hannity noticed, he let it go. Instead, he praised Walker for not letting the fact that he had just been outed as a pro-life hypocrite bother him.

HANNITY: You don’t seem like you’re letting this bother you. I think a lot of people would let it bother them. Do you just accept that this is just the political season, this is what happens?

WALKER: I knew what I was getting into when I signed up. The first thing somebody said is that, “Oh, you’re conservative, you’re Black.” It has nothing to do with that. It has to do with I love America. It has to do with I love the Constitution. I believe in lower taxes. I believe in law and order. I believe in the people.

John Amato, head honcho at Crooks and Liars, called out Walker’s obvious lies about the $700 check: “Does Herschel Walker send $700 to people all the time? Is he being generous to someone who doesn't need any financial assistance? Is the $700 the usual amount he sends people?” Hannity didn’t ask, of course. Almost certainly because he knows the answer.

Hannity for sure knows Walker is a lying ignoramus who belongs nowhere near the U.S. Senate. But, if elected, Walker will vote the way Hannity wants so he’s just fine with it.

You can watch Walker's thoroughly unconvincing rehab session below, from the October 3, 2022 Hannity.