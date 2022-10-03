“News” anchor Harris Faulkner didn’t even try to hide her bias as she openly urged voters to vote out Democrats and vote in Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Faulkner holds herself up as a journalist despite being blatantly biased. But she seems to have outdone herself in this exchange with Rep. Jordan (R-OH):

FAULKNER: Alright, let’s get to this, thirty-nine days we are now away from the midterm elections, and Americans are fed up with the crime crisis. I was just talking about it, we’re going to need all hands on deck, because a lot of those blue cities right now are a dangerous mess.

…

JORDAN: Look, I think, don’t vote for anyone who’s not willing to be tough on crime. Don’t vote for anyone – I don’t care what party they are.

It’s beyond hypocritical to hear Jordan insist that anyone in public office must be tough on crime. For one thing, there are the multiple allegations that he helped cover up sexual abuse while he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. For another, Jordan has persistently supported Donald Trump, probably the most criminal Republican ever. Jordan even tried to overturn the 2020 election results in order to keep Trump illegally in office.

Not that “journalist” Faulkner brought up any of those inconvenient-to-GOP-victory matters. Instead, she let Jordan continue without comment – even as he talked up safety in schools.

JORDAN: Don’t vote for anyone who’s not willing to say you should be able to choose where your son or daughter goes to school, who’s not for school choice. Those are sort of fundamental things that I think families across this country get. They want safe streets, they want good schools, and they would like the choice to decide where their son or daughter is going to get the best education. Where their son or daughter is going to be safe. Those are fundamental issues in this election, and I think in 39 days when people walk in, they’re going to remember that, and they’re going to vote for conservatives and Republicans.

Faulkner ended the discussion with the suggestion that Jordan and his MAGA allies are leading a fight against crime:

FAULKNER: And you’re already seeing early voting, and people are going. So, you know, the numbers of people who are in the lane of, they haven’t quite decided yet – those numbers are still relatively high in some places, but they’re coming down because people are already casting their votes. And if they’re doing it now, and they’re experiencing this, they may be following your lead on who protects you best.

You can watch the Faulkner and Jordan BS below, from the September 30, 2022 The Faulkner Focus, via Media Matters.