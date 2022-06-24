‘Journalist’ Harris Faulkner deflected from the very unpopular overturning of Roe v. Wade by lecturing Democrats to focus on inflation.

You can always count on “journalist” Harris Faulkner to promote the right-wing talking points du jour. Here’s today’s effort:

FAULKNER: How disingenuous will it be for Democrats and for this president to press this issue going forward, as if there were anything they could do to change it or challenge it before November 8, when people are hurting. They're hurting because of inflation. They’re hurting – and I don’t care about that little gimmicky gas tax thing he’s gonna do – we’ll absorb that 18 cents and keep right on going … it feels like a lie.

Oh, and look, the same inflation talking point was tweeted out by Ronna I-Dropped-My-Romney-Middle-Name-To-Please-My-Favorite-P***y-Grabber McDaniel:

When Trump left office, gas was $2.39, inflation was at 1.4%, and our economy was making a comeback.



Today under Biden, gas is nearly $5.00, inflation is at 8.6%, and economists say a recession is coming. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 24, 2022

And her organization:

Joe Biden must answer for the record inflation and high gas prices he has forced onto Americans with his failing political agenda. — GOP (@GOP) June 24, 2022

(Harris image via screenshot)