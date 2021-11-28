Did host Charles Payne even listen to what Democrat Laura Fink had to say before smearing her with a pre-prepared soundbite likening her to a Chinese communist?

On Monday’s Your World show, Democratic strategist Laura Fink was asked by host Charles Payne, “Laura, is it time for the administration to start worrying about inflation?”

This is how Fink responded:

FINK: Well, I think it's been a concern for some time. We know that inflation is up. We also know that profit margins are up, with the biggest U.S. companies raking in the biggest profit margins since 2019.



So, the Biden administration, you will see focused on where there are those lack of -- the lack of competition in the marketplace, things like meat processing. That's why the prices of poultry and beef and pork are up. It's because there's a bottleneck and a lack of competition with those processors. So, really addressing that and making the American public aware that often it's the companies that are raking in that dollar, and they're making money significantly above and beyond.



Is it pandemic profiteering? That's the question the Biden administration will be asking corporate America and Americans.

Payne ignored the part about “lack of competition” in order to smear Fink and, by extension, Biden, and to goose Republican guest Nick Adams to do the same:

PAYNE: Wow, Nick, you know it sounds like a speech that the communist leader of China just gave two months ago against corporations over there.

Fortunately, Fink did not just sit by and let the slur go unanswered.

FINK: Excuse me?



PAYNE: Are we going to go to war? Should we go to war with American businesses in this period? Should we be blaming them?



FINK: Should we profiteer? Should we have competition?



PAYNE: I'm asking Nick.



Profiteering? Wow. That's tough.

ADAMS: Of course not. Absolutely not.



FINK: You just called me a communist. I thought I would defend myself.



PAYNE: No, no, I'm just saying that the Chinese president of -- President Xi made the same exact thing, comments just two months ago.



FINK: Well, competition -- Charles, I think we agree that competition is important.

Apparently, competition is not important when it’s a Democrat advocating for it. Payne ignored Fink’s last remark and all but told her to shut up, saying, “Let Nick get in here, please.”

But Payne made Adams wait so that he (Payne) could further smear Biden’s economics:

PAYNE: Nick, listen, inflation has a lot of sources. We know that. Some are saying the war on oil is the primary reason. The day that President Biden was elected, the market went up. Some are also saying these restrictive practices in California, AB-5. You can't get a trucker to get anything off the trucks.



There's a lot of reasons for this happening, including trillions of dollars being poured into the economy. That's, by the way, inflation 101, too much money chasing too few goods. Nick, you have got the floor.

Sure enough, Adams took his cues and, while he was at it, piled on the communist smears:

ADAMS: Oh, this is why I love you, Charles. I mean, you are a capitalist to the core. So am I. That's what America runs on.



Look, Joe Biden is going to be eating his weight in turkey and pie this week, while Americans all over the country are struggling to make ends meet because of rapid inflation. That's the truth.



Heating bills, they have gone up. Electricity bills, they have gone up. Paying for gas at the pump has gone up. Everything has gone up significantly. And it's because Joe Biden's economy is all about two things, spending money and printing money.



That's what Laura and all the other communists and socialists and all the people that don't understand how to make money...

Fink replied, “Oh, have mercy, sir.”

But Fox has no mercy for Democrats. The network is determined to stamp out as much and as many of their policies and their officials as possible and it is even fine with seeing them killed.

Approval ratings for infrastructure and Biden's Build Back Better bill are in the 60s. I guess Payne and Adams think most Americans are communists - or else they only care about demonizing Democrats and their policies without regard for either American sentiment or the truth.



You can watch it below, from the November 22, 2021 Your World.