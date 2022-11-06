There is nothing to indicate that quack-doctor-turned-fake-Pennsylvanian Dr. Mehmet Oz has any legit competence to become a U.S. Senator.

Hume was part of a panel made up of one liberal, Juan Williams, “balanced” by two conservatives, plus anchor Shannon Bream. Typical Fox News.

The discussion began with Bream calling the Pennsylvania race “basically a dead heat.”

Then she tossed to Fox political analyst Hume for comments Bream probably knew were guaranteed to give Oz a push for the home team.

Hume acknowledged that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is ahead in the polls but claimed he just doesn’t look like a winner.

HUME: If I had to happen on the Pennsylvania race and things were the way they used to be, where there are not nearly the number of polls we have now, as a political journalist, you kind of assess the landscape, you look at the issues, you look at the candidates and you try to figure out now who looks like a winner.



John Fetterman does not look to me like a winner. However, the polls say otherwise. So, we'll see.

You can probably guess who Hume thinks does look like a winner.

HUME: You know, Oz I think is a candidate, there's been some controversy about him, whether he lives in Pennsylvania and all that. But he is competent, was competent in the debate, he's competent on the stuff. Meanwhile his opponent is, you know, struggling and stumbling and having trouble understanding and needs closed captioning and so on. You wouldn't think it would be that close, but the polls say it is.

On the one hand, “competent” sounds like faint praise. Being called “competent” in a debate and competent “on the stuff” is hardly a ringing endorsement of Oz’s candidacy.

The fact is, “competent” overstates Oz’s qualifications. There was his horribly botched attempt to look like a man-of-the-people when he went shopping for “crudités” at a Pennsylvania grocery store whose name he mangled. There was his panel on drug addiction that was so lame, a previously undecided expert said it persuaded him to vote for Fetterman. There’s Oz's fake farm in Pennsylvania; his animal abuse; his willingness to kill off 2-3% of school children to keep them in school during the COVID pandemic (he called it an “appetizing opportunity”), despite calling abortion “murder;” And, of course, there’s the quackery.

But we know what Hume meant. He meant that Oz managed to follow his handlers well enough to get through a debate without making a fool of himself (like he did shopping for crudités) and possibly eke out a win. That counts for everything on Fox News.

And why should Hume care about anything else? He’s a guy who has all but cheered for people to die in the pandemic and who repeatedly mocked Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. Hume is probably salivating at the thought of rich-guy Oz helping Republicans slash Social Security and Medicare for the rest of us.

You can watch Hume give some campaign love to Oz below, from the November 6, 2022 Fox News Sunday.