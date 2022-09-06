Dr. Mehmet Oz joined the Republican scramble to paint himself as much less anti-abortion as he insisted he was when it was politically expedient.

Just last week, it was revealed that Oz said, during the GOP primary, that abortion is “murder” at any state of pregnancy. But now, Oz joined the field of Republican candidates pretending they don’t really want to force women to give birth after all (at least not until they get elected or re-elected).

Appearing on Special Report today, Oz was asked by anchor Bret Baer if abortion should remain legal in Pennsylvania.

OZ: As a senator, I definitely do not want the federal government involved in state decisions. I have found, as a physician that local healthcare works best. I trust local democracy and the ability of voters to impact on people in Harrisburg much more than what they can control what’s going in Washington.

I am pro-life. I have three exceptions: life of the mother, for sure, and rape and incest and I think my values align with a lot of the values in Pennsylvania. But as a U.S. Senator, I will leave those decisions to the states.

Not surprisingly, Baer did not question Oz's tolerance for what he supposedly considers murder.

What are the chances, though, that if Republicans take back the Senate and make good on their their desire to legislate a federal ban against abortion that Oz won’t support it? About the same as the likelihood he'll do his own grocery shopping at “Wegner’s.” Unless it would not benefit him politically, that is.

You can watch it below, from the September 6, 2022 Special Report.