RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel attacked Democratic concerns that Republicans plan to cut Social Security and Medicare as “scare tactics” but she didn’t deny that that’s exactly what they plan to do.

During her appearance on Fox News Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream played a clip of former President Barack Obama “echoing a line that that we hear from the current president a lot, that Republicans are actually going to go after entitlements.”

Bream didn’t mention that Republicans have said they plan to cut Social Security and Medicare – and hold the U.S. economy hostage to do it.

Bream played a great clip of Obama blasting Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for threatening Social Security (but she did not tell viewers that Johnson wants to eliminate the automatic funding of Social Security and Medicare and subject them to yearly funding by Congress, nor that he would love to privatize Social Security).

Then Bream framed the issue as a matter of political debate.

BREAM: And that is something that resonates with voters. I’m sure you hear it. I hear it, too, about people considering their vote. They’re very worried about entitlements. It’s something that the White House, Democrats all the way down the ticket continue to talk about and they say they’re pointing to your proposals, to GOP documents to back up that claim. What do you say to voters?

McDaniel suggested that’s not the case but she didn’t say so. Then she quickly pivoted to generic Republican midterm messaging.

MCDANIEL: I say that’s scare tactics and I’d say people on fixed incomes right now are dealing with a huge issue with inflation, Biden-flation, which has been caused by Democrats pumping so much money into this economy and abandoning our energy independence, which has cost so much or caused prices to rise across the board and seniors, who are on fixed incomes right now, they are hurting. They are hurting because of Democrat policies. I run into people all the time, they say “I cannot afford my groceries, my drug, my medicine, that I need, to put gas in my car and that is because of what Democrats have done and they own it. They’re running away from it and the voters are so smart, they’re going to hold them accountable for this economy which is a failing economy.

Which just goes to show how duplicitous Ronna “Please forget I’m Mitt Romney’s niece” McDaniel is. While she feigns concern for seniors on fixed incomes, her party is plotting to reduce their incomes and benefits or, at the very least, make them less certain.

And Bream let her get away with it. She did not point out Republicans have been public with their plans to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block nor did she press McDaniel to say what she thinks Republican plans are.

Instead, Bream changed the subject to ask McDaniel to “make the argument” that, if Republicans “have great success” in the midterms, “that you guys are actually the party that can get something done,” given that President Biden will have veto power.

McDaniel’s response? Suggesting they'll make cuts to spending. “We do hold the power of the purse in the House,” she said.

Bream let her go on another tear against Democrats, without interruption.

You can watch McDaniel try to hide the GOP plan to cut Social Security and Medicare, the same way she tries to hide her Romney name, below, from the October 30, 2022 Fox News Sunday.