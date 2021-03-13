CNN’s Brianna Keilar put together another brilliant “Roll The Tape” segment, this time ripping apart Tucker Carlson for attacking the military when he “wouldn’t know a deployment from a trip to Nantucket or a rocket launcher from a lacrosse stick.”

I’ve written about the massive backlash against Carlson’s whining that making accommodations for female soldiers such as tailoring combat uniforms for women and creating maternity flight suits somehow weakens the military. But Keilar went the extra mile in pulling back to note that Fox News is just as responsible for this swill as Carlson.

Keilar first noted how Carlson postures as a supporter of the military while he works to undercut it. She played a clip of him saying the U.S. military is “the last institution most people trust and respect. It is, by far, the most important. A weak military means no country. Period.”



Keilar shot back:

KEILAR: Now, if Tucker Carlson thinks that, why is he actively trying to weaken it by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women?



Maybe he doesn't realize his comments are weakening the military. After all, he wouldn't know a deployment from a trip to Nantucket or a rocket launcher from a lacrosse stick.

She contrasted Carlson’s attack on the military with Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth’s successful lobbying campaign to get Donald Trump to pardon service members who had been convicted of war crimes. Hegseth thanked Trump on the air: “God bless the president for having the courage, which a lot of other presidents wouldn’t do, to pardon those men,” Hegseth said.

Then Keilar explained how the problem goes beyond Carlson and Hegseth, up to the highest level at Fox.

KEILAR: But keep in mind, the highest-rated show on the network is Carlson's. He is Fox. And as Fox tries to right its rating ship, it's Tucker- izing its other programing as well.



Lachlan Murdoch said out loud that his network would be the loyal opposition to the Biden administration. Well is he cool with his top-rated host acting like the loyal opposition to the rank-and-file of the U.S. military that the network says it champions?



What say you, Fox? You come to the aid of convicted war criminals but denigrate honorable female servicemembers.



We tried to find out more about this contradiction from Fox. They've had more than 24 hours to respond to our questions and they have not.

Keilar had a lot more to say, too. I highly recommend watching the whole segment, below, from the March 12, 2021 CNN’s Newsroom.