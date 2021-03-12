VoteVets, a progressive PAC, put out a video yesterday slamming Tucker Carlson’s attack on military women and making the #TraitorCarlson hashtag go viral.

VoteVets' tweet says, "Women have laid down their lives for our military since before we were a nation. They have fought, bled, and died for @TuckerCarlson’s pathetic prep school ass to sit in that chair and mock them. We’re not gonna stand for it, and neither should you. #TraitorCarlson"

The snarky video thanks Carlson for the shoutout to women during Women's History Month and concludes that the "men and women" in the military "defend your freedom, something a prep school boy like you will never understand."

According to HuffPost, #TraitorCarlson was a trending hashtag today. We can all do our part to keep it that way. :)

The video is below. Feel free to share widely.

(H/T Priscilla)