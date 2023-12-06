Who would Jesus deceive, Ainsley?

This morning, Ainsley Earhardt hosted a panel of guests to discuss last night’s town hall with Donald Trump, hosted by her partner in “domestic bliss,” Sean Hannity. But it turns out that Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt tried to pull a fast one on viewers. That’s the same Ainsley Earhardt who has claimed she wants to be a “tough” and impartial journalist.

Unfortunately for Earhardt, her deception was nicely outed by Media Matters:

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt introduced [Stephanie] Edmonds, saying, “I know you’re a Democrat,” while Fox’s on-screen chyron identified her as a “Democrat voter.” Edmonds then criticized Trump on the grounds that he had “teed up a socialist vaccination program that then led to mandates” and promoted her work on an upcoming documentary about the pandemic shutdowns. She further added, “Democrats like me are fleeing from the Democratic Party.”

Earhardt should have known all this information about Edmonds — after all, the two of them had previously discussed this very matter. Edmonds had appeared on the September 28 edition of Fox & Friends as part of a voter panel gathered to respond to the second Republican primary debate. Earhardt explained, “You live in Stamford, Connecticut, very Democratic area, so you’re registered as a Democrat, but you say you’re politically homeless.”

Earhardt should have known who she was talking to whether or not she recalled her prior meeting and discussion with Edmonds. Matters points out Edmonds has an extensive media footprint as an anti-vaccine political activist.

Even without the Edmonds deceit, Earhardt presented a ridiculously biased panel. She opened the discussion by asking what voters think about the town hall. But her five-member panel was stacked with a range of views from Trump was great to anti-Biden. There were three Republicans and two undecideds, including Edmonds. The first three to speak were Republicans.

Republican Aida Gurwicz gushed over the “classic Trump” performance. “I firmly believe and agree with him that had he been in office, Putin would never have invaded Ukraine and Iran would never have unleashed the mass monsters on Israel,” she said. In fact, Putin invaded Crimea and then annexed it in 2014. Trump not only did nothing, he told G7 leaders Crimea is Russian because everyone speaks Russian there.

Earhardt said nothing to correct the record.

Next up was Trump supporter Joe. Earhardt prodded for some anti-Biden comments when she claimed Trump broke some news by saying he doesn’t think Biden will be the nominee. “Do you agree with him?” she asked.

Unsurprisingly, Joe did agree, saying Biden is “not fit to be president.”

Trump supporter Sergio went next. He said Trump was “spectacular last night.”

Then came Edmonds. Again, Earhardt pushed the guest to attack Biden, without saying a word about Edmonds’ history. “Stephanie, you're undecided. Are you leaning a little bit toward Trump? I know you're a Democrat, but after watching last night and seeing Joe Biden How are you feeling?”

Edmonds said she thought a lot of the previous comments were true and made her think maybe we’d be better off under Trump. But his handling of the “socialist vaccination program” was holding her back. “I'm decidedly undecided,” Edmonds said. But she undoubtedly pleased her host by saying, “Democrats like me are fleeing from the Democratic Party.”

“Undecided” and “independent” Ari said “the fiscal policy stuff was great.” But he was disappointed that there had been no discussion about the surge of antisemitism “around this country, around this world.”

So Earhardt stepped in on Trump’s behalf. “As you know, he's good friends with Benjamin Netanyahu,” she said. “He’s pro-Israel, his daughter Jewish, his son in law is Jewish.” She “forgot” to mention that Trump hosted blatantly antisemitic Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” and white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye later posted a video on social media in which he claimed Trump “is really impressed with Fuentes,”

Then again, Earhardt has said about Ye, “you can’t help but like him.”

In the 2017 interview in which Earhardt said, “I want to be a journalist, I want to ask tough questions,” she also said, “I do not want to come across as being in the tank for them or kissing their tails.” She was referring to the Trump administration but, presumably, she would have said the same about any person or group of people she covers.

Sorry, Ainsley, but if you honestly had that goal, you failed miserably then, you’ve failed miserably since and you're still failing miserably.

You can watch the rank propaganda below, from the December 6, 2023 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters. It includes a sneak peek of “illegal immigrants for Biden” at the end.