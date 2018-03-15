Heather Nauert, the former Fox & Friends host with no diplomatic experience - but who promoted Ivanka Trump’s shoes days before getting hired as a State Department spokesperson - just got a huge promotion. After less than one year on the job.

As Think Progress noted, Nauert got her promotion after Steve Goldstein got fired, less than four months into his tenure, after he contradicted the official White House account of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s firing. These two paragraphs from Think Progress neatly sum up the sorry situation:

The White House then confirmed State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as acting under secretary for public diplomacy, with a White House official telling Axios, “Heather is the only one at State we trust.”

Nauert joined the State Department in April 2017 and has no previous diplomatic experience. When asked in February about the specifics of what the State Department was doing to end the violence in Syria, she responded, “I don’t know what some of you expect us to do.”

According to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Nauert’s new position is the fourth highest at the State Department.

Regular NewsHounds readers may remember Nauert as a Fox News propagandist par excellence. She was a foot soldier for the War on Christmas; she helped blame President Barack Obama and Black Lives Matter for the shooting death of a police officer – which was later revealed as a suicide; she dishonestly gushed over Kentucky’s dismantling of its health insurance exchange; and she joined in the adoration of an adaptation of the old Christmas song, “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” into a Trump paean, “Most Wonderful Time In Eight Years,” in December, 2016.

In his “Thing 1/Thing 2” segment last night, Hayes further explored how “Trump TV is a pipeline for Trump hires.”

