It's bad enough that Martin Luther King's niece, Alveda King, whitewashes her famous uncle's legacy in order to make it more palatable for white folks who watch Fox. Now, she's doing the same thing to MLK's wife, Coretta Scott King, in order to accuse Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose now famous speech on the Senate floor included Mrs. King's words, of "playing the race card."

In introducing *"Dr." King, Fox Friend Brian Kilmeade said that he saw King "run to the microphones to put your two cents in when your aunt's name was brought into the recored with Elizabeth Warren. And the next thing you know it's Tim Scott getting the racial backlash." (OH, that's rich, on a network that hosts a website that traffics in overt racism!)

King, a Trump supporter who never seemed upset about the racist nature of his birtherism, whined about the "kinds of hits" that Senator Scott and other African-American conservatives receive for espousing "viewpoints that stand up for the values of what we believe America to be." In beginning her attack on Sen. Warren, King pontificated, "In the liberal camp, playing the race card has worked."

Kilmeade provided the validation: "All the time."

King accused Warren of "using" her aunt and playing the race card in order to benefit her own political career.

Cohost Steve Doocy set up the propaganda message when he explained that Warren, during Jeff Sessions' Attorney-General confirmation process, had read a letter that Coretta Scott King had written years earlier. But, Doocy added, "What's interesting, though, is that after that letter was written, couple of years later, she actually came out, I read, and said some positive things about Jeff Sessions."

King claimed that, during the dedication of the Rosa Parks library, Coretta Scott King "greeted" Sessions. (According to Politifact, all she did was acknowledge his presence!) King asked why Warren didn't read Coretta Scott King's letter "in which she said that immigration would be bad for the Negro job market."

Doocy also asked, "Why didn't she? Why do you think?"

King claimed that then-Senator Barack Obama "said the same thing."

But Alveda was using her aunt to advance a bogus Breitbart and right-wing claim that Mrs. King would oppose immigration reform. It is based on a 1991 letter, signed by Coretta Scott King and members of the Black Leadership Forum, which expressed concern about GOP legislation to repeal penalties on companies who employed undocumented workers. The focus of the letter was on discrimination against blacks and Hispanics and said nothing about immigration in general.

King again accused Warren of "playing the race card, attacking African Americans who are conservative." King never provided examples of Warren's so-called attacks on black conservatives nor did anyone ask for any. But King did bring up Tim Scott's name, which seemed to suggest that Warren had attacked him which doesn't appear to be the case. This was followed up with video of Scott, on the Senate floor, reading his hate mail.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt asserted that this hate mail was because Scott is the only African American Republican Senator. A lower-third banner reinforced the agitprop: "Left Wing's New Low, Tim Scott Gets Hate Mail For Backing Sessions."

Kilmeade articulated a current "theory" that Republicans are "making inroads" into the black community with school vouchers and urban renewal projects and because (ahem) "They're seeing the sincerity in Donald Trump." According to Kilmeade's theory, the "backlash" is because of "fear" in the left wing.

King, of course, praised Trump's black outreach efforts.

There is rich irony in King's whine about left-wing attacks on black conservatives when she has spent plenty of airtime attacking her fellow African-Americans such as President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, Jesse Jackson, and Al Sharpton. But only in the Orwellian world of Fox News, a network that engages in race baiting, is reading the actual words of Coretta Scott King, "playing the race card."

*King received an "honorary" degree from St. Anslem's College - just like Sean Hannity's "doctorate" from Liberty University.

Check out Alveda King's alternative facts on Fox & Friends, February 10th.