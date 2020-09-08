Lordy, there are tapes and you can watch with your own eyes and ears Donald Trump calling military leaders “losers,” just as has been reported by The Atlantic and confirmed by Fox’s Jennifer Griffin, and elsewhere – and which Fox and Trump have been doing their best to discredit.

As I reported previously, Griffin tripled down on her reporting yesterday and all but called Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin a liar for claiming he had never heard Trump disparage the troops.

Here’s what she said:

GRIFFIN: I think it’s important to mention that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who you just heard from, was in the tank meeting at the Pentagon, on July 20, 2017, when the president berated the Pentagon’s four-star generals, calling them “losers” and “dopes” and “babies.”

“You’re all losers, Trump said. “you don’t know how to win any more.” I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” Trump told the 4-star generals. Addressing the room, President Trump exclaimed, “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”

So when Mnuchin says he has never heard the president speak that way of the military or to generals, that’s patently false.

Somehow, Fox & Friends completely ignored that reporting and everything else Griffin has reported when listening to White House Press Secrtary Kayleigh McEnany insist the reports are all wrong.

Now Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher reports that 2016 campaign footage shows Trump referring to the military leaders as "losers" and "babies":

During the 2016 presidential campaign, one regular feature of Trump’s stump speech was to slam U.S. military leaders for announcing their intention to attack ISIS in Mosul. But on at least two occasions, he peppered that chunk with the exact language in Griffin’s reporting.

During a November 5, 2016 speech in Tampa, Trump launched into the familiar routine — the premise of which is that ISIS would have been completely surprised at an attack on their greatest stronghold in Iraq had no inkling been given by U.S. military leaders — by saying “Whatever happened to the element of surprise? The element of surprise?” and derisively declaring “What a group of losers we have. And now it’s a very tough battle.”

And during an earlier speech, on October 21, Trump punctuated his Mosul routine by saying “We have a bunch of babies running our country, folks. We have a bunch of losers. They’re losers, they’re babies.”

You can watch clips of those comments below, from Trump’s November 5, 2016 and October 21, 2016 rallies, via C-Span.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)