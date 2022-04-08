The Jimmy Kimmel Live show did a deep dive into Sean Hannity’s attacks on President Joe Biden and the result was not pretty for Hannity or his beloved Donald Trump. It was, however, hilarious for the rest of us.

Like most bullies, Hannity is quite thin-skinned and he has taken grudges against Jimmy Kimmel to ridiculous lengths before.

So I look forward to seeing how his reaction tonight!

Meanwhile, have some laughs at Hannity’s and Trump’s expense below, from the April 7, 2022 Jimmy Kimmel Live.