Fox’s Peter Doocy tried to turn his whining about not getting called on at President Biden’s press conference into a conspiracy theory at Friday’s White House press briefing. It didn't go well.

As PoliticusUSA noted, Fox spent at least three days on Doocy’s Thursday martyrdom. Although you’d think that after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got through with him on Friday, the network would have waved a white flag.

From the White House transcript of the March 26, 2021 press briefing:

Q [DOOCY]: Okay, and just one more about yesterday. We noticed, starting at the end of the campaign and then into the transition and here at the White House, anytime that the President has an event where he’s given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the President. And I’m just curious if that is an official administration policy.

MS. PSAKI: We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?

Q Yes, but the President —



MS. PSAKI: And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?

Q Yes, but I’m talking about the President.

MS. PSAKI: Has the President taken questions from you since you came in — since you — since he came into office?

Q Unfortunately —

MS. PSAKI: Yes or no?

Q — only when I have shouted after he goes through his whole list. And the President has been very generous with his time with Fox. I’m just curious about this list that he is given.

MS. PSAKI: So —

Q The only member of the five-network pool never on it, dating back to when he resumed in-person events in Wilmington during the end of the campaign.

MS. PSAKI: Well I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re having on today — you’re wearing today — and have a conversation with you even when we disagree. The President has taken your questions. And I’m looking forward to doing Fox News Sunday this Sunday for the third time in the last few months.

Psaki did indeed appear on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Host Chris Wallace did not bring up this subject, which suggests he knows it's a faux controversy.

You can watch Psaki ruin Doocy’s conspiracy theory below, from the March 26, 2021 White House press briefing, via Sarah Reese Jones.