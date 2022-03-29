A U.S. Army veteran volunteering to fight against Russia with Ukraine knows that Tucker Carlson is an enemy of democracy, if not America.

An article in The Guardian highlighted American volunteer fighters in Ukraine, one of whom is James Vasquez:

James Vasquez [is] a US army veteran and building contractor from Connecticut, who, according to his Twitter feed, arrived in Poland on 15 March and crossed into Ukraine the next day, bringing with him several surveillance drones. He was sent to the frontlines from Lviv on 18 March.

“I kind of feel like I’m on an awesome very dangerous vacation,” he said. And in another tweet: “When I need to amp myself up for battle, I just think about the most punchable face on the planet … Tucker Carlson.”

Vasquez’s tweet was highlighted by Insider, but it appears to have been removed.

In related news, the mayor of Kyiv’s brother knows Carlson is an enemy of democracy, too.

Media Matters caught Wladimir Klitschko on Newsmax’s The Balance show yesterday. It’s hosted by former Fox News host Eric Bolling. You may recall that former Fox News host Bolling was fired in 2017 by the network over allegations of sexual harassment. He now hosts The Balance.

So it’s not surprising that Bolling would have prodded his guest to criticize Fox personalities, especially given that Bolling seems genuinely disturbed by the Fox Putinistas:

BOLLING: Wladimir, you have about two-thirds of the support of the American people right now, but there is a small group -- and I'm not one of them -- but there's a small group that believe that what's happening in Ukraine is not the United States' problem.

There are some very popular television hosts, Tucker Carlson. I talked about a popular -- Candace Owens as well. Conservatives who would typically -- I don't know why they're not supporting you and Ukraine, but they're not. What do you say to those people?

KLITSCHKO: If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom, and democratic principles like the United States, like the western world, so to speak -- if you're passively observing, you're part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands too.

#TraitorTucker Carlson has long made it clear he is an enemy of democracy. Ditto for Hitler-praising Candace Owens.

You can watch Bolling and Klitschko below, from Newsmax’s March 28, 2022 The Balance, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader John M. for the Vazquez tweet)

(#TraitorTucker Carlson image via screengrab)