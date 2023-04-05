The ink has barely dried on the outing of Tucker Carlson’s lies about the 2020 election and he already has new ones about Trump, the felony charges against him, and the 2024 election.

As you may recall, Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation briefs revealed that Carlson not only promoted lies about Dominion’s “election fraud” but he tried to get a reporter fired who dared to report the truth – apparently because the “extraordinarily loaded” trust-fund baby was upset that the value of his Fox News stock was going down.

Dominion also revealed that Carlson hates Trump. Carlson called Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” said that he “truly can’t wait” to be able to “ignore Trump most nights” and “I hate him passionately.” Not that Tuckums ever had the courage to say anything like that on the air. It would not be good for his finances! No, he lied again, falsely claimed his malice against Trump was merely a “moment in time” (it wasn’t) and that he really loves Trump!

Meanwhile, the website for his show still claims it’s the “sworn enemy of lying,” which is another lie in itself.

Media Matters notes that Fox has a new election conspiracy theory: that Trump’s indictment is a Democratic trick to get Republicans to nominate him.

Carlson came close to that tonight in his opening comments:

CARLSON: Trump was criminally charged because he is planning to challenge Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. It's really that simple. If Donald Trump had retired in 2020, would he have been arraigned today? Of course not. Top Democrats know that. Some effectively admit it. The liberal blog Politico this morning ran a piece describing what it called President Joe Biden's most senior advisers, predicting that Trump will be the Republican nominee. And because he has now been charged with crimes, he will lose the general election. Thanks to this criminal case, the Biden White House believes that swing voters, the critical voters in a presidential election, are "now permanently out of Trump's reach."

…

This is the boldest election interference ever attempted in this country's history.

Carlson made sure his white supremacist fan base knew he hadn't forgotten them, in this case by claiming the indictment was also an attack on white Christian nationalists.

CARLSON: So what is this really about? Well, you may have heard MSNBC guest Peter Beinart described today's circus in Manhattan as part of a larger offensive by a coalition of the aggrieved and we're quoting, "to push back against the White Christian nationalist assault on American democracy." Now, in case you're waiting to hear the real motive here, wait no longer. There it is. Let that sink in. Does that sound like justice to you or does that sound like tribal justice? Well, that's exactly what it is.

Carlson didn't say that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is Black but I'm sure his fans heard the dogwhistle:

Let’s be clear: Donald Trump was charged with 34 felonies because a grand jury found that the evidence presented to them by the district attorney warranted those charges. Trump will have ample time to prove his own case in a court of law and he gets a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. But the district attorney also deserves a presumption of integrity until proven otherwise, too. But to Carlson and his Fox News colleagues, guilt or innocence depends upon whether you're a Democrat or a Republican and what's better for their wallets, not necessarily in that order. When it comes to what gets said on Fox News, that is.

#LyingTucker Carlson has no more proof of his allegations than he did when he promoted the 2020 election lie, which we all know now he knew was a lie.

I’ve said it before: Tucker Carlson is a charlatan. It seems like every day he gets worse.

You can watch his evidence-free, white nationalist conspiracy theories about Trump’s criminal charges below, from the April 4, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.