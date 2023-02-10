Tucker Carlson teamed up with Fox medical propagandist Dr. Marc Siegel to baselessly suggest Sen. John Fetterman is too ill to serve and is covering it up.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. After many tests, doctors ruled out a second stroke (you may recall he suffered a stroke in May) or seizure. He was released today and plans to return to work on Monday.

Tucker Carlson seized on the news that Fetterman was in the hospital to spread more of his America-hating, extremist venom, in this case to baselessly suggest that Fetterman is not healthy enough to remain on the job.

First, Carlson claimed – without offering anything like evidence – that there has been a coverup about Fetterman’s health.

CARLSON: So a lot of people lied. A lot of people, like the entire U.S. media lied about John Fetterman's obvious medical problems in order to get him elected to the Senate. Here we are, of course, we're wishing him the best. Don't wish him ill at all. But this may be the fruit of lying.

Was Tuckum’s nose growing? This is the guy who called Fetterman “unapologetically brain damaged” during the campaign. Nobody who wishes Fetterman “the best” would jump on prime time TV, while he's in the hospital, and accuse him of being unfit for the job (again) without any real proof.

Furthermore, admitted liar Carlson is in no position to be pointing fingers at anyone else in the media for lying.

Carlson welcomed Fox’s Dr. Marc Siegel to put a stamp of medical authority on the pure speculation. First, Carlson played a November clip of Siegel, when Fox was all in on defeating then-candidate Fetterman in the midterms. We saw Siegel saying there’s a “greater than 60% chance” that Fetterman would either “have a recurrence or won’t survive the term.”

One can only imagine how gleeful Carlson was at the news that Fetterman had been admitted to the hospital. And who needs results from tests to start declaring him all but dead or dying?

Carlson reiterated his phony-baloney compassion: “I have to say, and with sorrow, because I just want to say again, I feel sorry for Senator Fetterman and I hope he gets better, but you made the point that this was predictable.”

Siegel engaged in the same phony compassion, while going along with the cover-up conspiracy theory.

SIEGEL: Absolutely, Tucker, and though he is an inspiration to people with disabilities out there, we also wonder, is he up to the job? And especially now, you know, you showed my clip from earlier that I'm concerned about a repeat stroke, disabilities occurring even not surviving five years. Now, he goes into the hospital with lightheadedness, reportedly.

But I have to tell you, this country has a terrible history on both sides of the aisle of not telling us exactly what's happening with the health of our leaders.

CARLSON: Exactly.

You may recall that Siegel spewed a lot of BS about COVID, including the claim that “worst case scenario” it was like the flu, and a suspicious story about his father’s miracle recovery from an illness that Siegel suggested was COVID, but never actually named, after taking the now-discredited COVID treatment, hydroxychloroquine.

Even Siegel acknowledged that a second stroke had already been ruled out and that lightheadedness was not a sign of one.

But he knew why Carlson asked him to be on his show and it was not to discount the message coming from the Lachlan Murdoch pet who can’t tolerate any dissension.

So, it was no surprise that Siegel came up with something to advance Carlson's malicious rumor-mongering while also insisting, “We absolutely wish [Fetterman] well.”

SIEGEL: [T]hey're monitoring him for a seizure for a few days and I want to give you a statistic. A study that shows a five to seven percent chance of a seizure, convulsions within 30 months following a stroke and he’s in that window.

Does that mean I think he has a seizure? I hope he doesn't.

Granted, Siegel did not know last night that a seizure had been ruled out. But a five to seven percent of having one is not exactly probable. Not that Siegel pointed that out. He moved on to immediately suggest that Fetterman should resign – or else.

SIEGEL: But it points out something. He's got a bad heart. He has an irregular heartbeat. He had a bad stroke through a blood clot. You know, he has a defibrillator and a pacemaker and he’s under tremendous stress.

And anybody that's a U.S. senator is under tremendous stress. The people of Pennsylvania, Tucker, have a right not just to root for his health, but to have somebody who’s capable of serving them in the United States Senate, Tucker.

Carlson was delighted. “And have someone tell us the truth,” he said. “Just tell us the truth, and voters can assess."

The truth is voters have already made their assessment and it’s not the one Carlson or Fox News wanted.

The bigger truth is that Carlson doesn’t care about the truth. Yes, it’s quite possible Fetterman is in worse health than we're being told. But neither Carlson or Siegel know any more than the rest of us. A legit news person would wait until facts were known before cavalierly claiming we’re being lied to, even one whom a “reasonable viewer” does not expect to relay facts but "provocative things that will help me think harder,” which is Fox’s excuse for Carlson’s lies. Ditto for an ethical medical doctor.

The fact that Carlson didn’t want to wait for the facts before, essentially, declaring Fetterman incompetent or worse, and hinting at some deep state cover up about it, speaks volumes about what a vile fraud Carlson is. The fact that medical doctor Siegel would aid and abet the scheme makes him complicit and just as vile. Never forget that the Murdochs bankroll this poison.

You can see why I call Carlson a charlatan below, from the February 9, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.