This is what makes Tucker Carlson swoon: Rep. Greg Steube making a mockery of a House hearing designed to curb gun violence by showing off his guns and hate mongering about Democrats.

I wrote about Steube putting his own performative politics over saving children’s lives, one week after 19 elementary school students were slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas, for Crooks and Liars yesterday evening (the post was published today). I’m sure Steube’s stunt was designed with an aim for a Fox News booking. But he hit the jackpot with an invite from Fox’s top America-hating, white supremacist, Tucker Carlson.

Carlson announced, “we’re proud” to have Steube on the show. Then, ignoring the context of the hearing, much less the child slaughter that inspired it, Carlson moved right to demonizing Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who interrupted Steube’s gun show by saying she hoped his gun was not loaded. Democrat Jackson Lee just happens to be Black. It all speaks volumes about Carlson’s priorities.

CARLSON: Congressman, thanks so much for coming on. That was one of the most amazing exchanges, I think, I've ever seen. You're in your own home and Sheila Jackson Lee, tells you to put down the gun. What is this really about?

FACT CHECK: Jackson Lee did not tell Steube to put down the gun, as you can see in the first video below.

Steube at first avoided the prod to attack Jackson Lee and stayed on the subject of guns. “I was trying to highlight to the American people that this isn't just a magazine ban on rifles. This is every single semiautomatic weapon that takes more than a 10-round magazine would be banned, three of which I just happen to have and I showed, to make it very clear that a 10-round magazine doesn't fit in it,” he said. "So, by having the magazine ban, you are effectively banning all of these handguns that millions, hundreds of millions of Americans use every single day to defend themselves, their families, to protect their homesteads.”

But Carlson insisted on more demonization of his fellow Americans. He pretended to be just asking questions. And this time, Steube went for it, to Carlson’s delight.

CARLSON: Why not make it really simple? Why wouldn't Congress require that the laws it passes restricting and banning handguns apply to their own bodyguards? If they're sincere, if high-capacity magazines are dangerous, then why should Sheila Jackson Lee's federally funded bodyguards get to carry them? I'm confused.

STEUBE: Well, and Cori Bush is on that committee and she spends hundreds of thousands of dollars of her campaign money every single year for bodyguards and security. And I can guarantee you, they are using the exact same weapons that … you just highlighted, talked about banning as a quote, "assault rifle" or "assault weapon."

CARLSON: But I mean, but why shouldn't the laws apply to the people who make the laws? It seems like absolutely fairly solid principle.

STEUBE: Oh, they absolutely should. And that's the hypocrisy of the left. Joe Biden has all the security, Nancy Pelosi has all the security. The Capitol Police have all this security yet, they want everyday Americans like you and me, at our homes, at our businesses, as we drive, some of us that have conceal carry permits to not be able to use the very weapons that we can utilize to protect our homes, our families, and our loved ones, and that's exactly what this is all about.

CARLSON: Yes, it's time to say no, and thank you for doing that. Appreciate it. Congressman Greg Steube of Florida, west coast of Florida.

Neither uttered a peep of concern about protecting Americans or American children from being slaughtered with assault weapons.

You can watch Steube use yesterday’s gun hearing to show off his home arsenal below, via Crooks and Liars. Underneath, you can see Carlson delight in using it to promote his Murdoch-funded war on America, from the June 3, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.