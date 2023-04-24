Tucker Carlson, Lachlan Murdoch’s pet, seems to have gotten the boot from Fox. Buh-bye! (UPDATED)

Of all the people I thought Fox News would fire after the Dominion defamation case settlement, Tucker Carlson was probably last on my list. Yes, he was caught admitting he hates Donald Trump and trying to get a reporter fired for telling the truth and yes, his former producer, Abby Grossberg, is suing Fox for the toxic workplace she claims to have endured. But Carlson was their top-rated host whose contract was just renewed, in 2021, and it included more content from him. Also, he is reportedly close with head honcho Lachlan Murdoch.

Fox’s press release, issued today, says only this about Carlson's exit:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

This indicates that Fox wanted him gone. Notice there’s no mention of regret that he's leaving. He didn’t even have the chance to say good-bye to his viewers.

The Washington Post has a clue as to what may have caused Carlson’s sudden departure:

[I]t was Carlson’s comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion case, that played a role in his departure from Fox, a person familiar with the company’s thinking told The Post.

Notably, Carlson was not allowed back on air to say goodbye to the mammoth audience he had amassed in his years as a primetime host.

The suddenness of this development is indicated by the fact that Fox was still running promos for his show this morning, as WaPo also noted. That paper also reported that Carlson’s colleagues were stunned. “We’re just learning of this like everyone else, total surprise on my end," one stunned staffer told The Post, speaking on condition of anonymity to share private insights into the newsroom, adding that colleagues were shocked as well.”

This has the potential of being better than any apology or retraction that Fox would have offered in the wake of the Dominion settlement. Whatever Fox retracted or apologized for would have been a moment in time after which the network would have gone right back to the Carlson poison it has been showcasing for so long. Not that I expect anything good from whomever replaces Carlson, I'm just somewhat hopeful for less evil.

Good riddance, Tuckums!

UPDATES: Below is Harris Faulkner's announcement of Carlson's departure.

NPR's David Folkenflik thinks the Abby Grossberg lawsuit may have more to do with Tucker's departure than the Dominion case.

Re; Tucker - It is likely that this has more to do with pending litigation - Abby Grossberg's lawsuit alleging sexism and harassment at Carlson's show - than the defamation lawsuit that just settled for $778M.



Yet the suits are linked... / MORE — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 24, 2023

Carlson's producer is out, too.

I can confirm this: https://t.co/oocfodcGWB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Hehe

The studio audience at @TheView broke out in applause when Tucker Carlson's ouster was announced. Then the co-hosts did a wave and led the crowd in singing "GOODBYE." pic.twitter.com/BVNnMDLzdq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

(Carlson caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)