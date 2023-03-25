Abby Grossberg, the now-former Fox News producer who recently accused the network of making her a scapegoat in its Dominion defamation lawsuit defense, has been officially terminated.

Earlier this week, NewsHounds reported on Grossberg’s two suits against Fox, as well as the counter-suit filed by and then dropped by Fox. Grossberg, a former booker for Maria Bartiromo, a key promoter of the false “stolen election” claims on Fox, accused the network of “coaching her in ‘a coercive and intimidating manner’ before her September deposition in the Dominion case,” as per The New York Times.

Grossberg also made a number of shocking, though not very surprising, allegations about sexism and anti-Semitism experienced while working at her last position, on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show.

So, it was predictable that Fox would fire Grossberg.

Fox provided a statement on Grossberg’s termination to Variety:

“Like most organizations, Fox News Media’s attorneys engage in privileged communications with our employees as necessary to provide legal advice. Last week, our attorneys advised Ms. Grossberg that, while she was free to file whatever legal claims she wished, she was in possession of our privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it publicly. We were clear that if she violated our instructions, Fox would take appropriate action including termination,” Fox News said in a statement after being contacted by Variety. “Ms. Grossberg ignored these communications and chose to file her complaint without taking any steps to protect those portions containing Fox’s privileged information. We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees.”

We can sympathize with Ms. Grossberg’s plight. But the fact of the matter is that she was an integral part of Fox’s deceit about the 2020 election.

It will be interesting to see if and where she lands another job. It will be even more interesting to learn what more, if anything, she has to say about Fox.

