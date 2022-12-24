Tucker Carlson introduced his so-called Christmas special by saying, “We decided to do something lighthearted and amusing.” That’s Tucker Carlson-speak for “malicious” and “America hating.”

The two-minute preview that followed was a montage of Biden gaffes. It's part of a special to air on Fox Nation.

“It will amuse you,” Carlson said gleefully afterwards. It’s sure to amuse his fans at the Kremlin, too.

Just a few days ago, Carlson accused Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky of waging a war against Christianity. But as far as I know, spreading hate, lies and deliberately endangering people and lionizing a vigilante killer – all of which are Carlson’s stock in trade – is about as un-Christian as you can get.

And don’t forget, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch pay Carlson millions for spreading his un-Christian poison.

You can see what #TraitorTucker Carlson calls “lighthearted and amusing” below, from the December 23, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.