While Tucker Carlson attacks diversity at every opportunity, a job listing for his own show says, “We are deeply committed to diversity.”

Tucker Carlson doesn’t just oppose diversity, he demonizes it with inflammatory rhetoric. For example:

On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, frequent guest Heather Mac Donald complained about the “scourge of diversity” to the approving host.

In his own commentary, Carlson played the victim of diversity by arguing that diversity weakens the U.S. and whining, “why does anyone who questions [diversity supporters] need to be shamed, silenced and fired?” He also held himself up as a voice of courage for speaking out against this supposed oppression, saying, “We won’t stop talking.”

Media Matters has more:

Carlson called for the firing of a Republican staffer who wrote a pro-diversity tweet for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Carlson said of corporate diversity policies: “Our corporate leaders are now openly determined to award this country's spoils on the basis on skin color, rather than merit. They say that out loud. This is unfair and it's deeply divisive. It makes Americans hate each other. It's also, as a factual matter, illegal. Corporations are not allowed to practice racial discrimination, neither are universities.”

But it turns out that a July, 2022 job listing for a head booker on Carlson’s own show mentions Fox News’ deep commitment to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

At FOX, we foster a culture and environment where everyone feels welcome and can thrive. We are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including attracting, retaining, and promoting diverse talent across our company. We live in a diverse world, with different ideas and different perspectives that come together to spark new ideas and make great things happen. That means reflecting the diversity of the world around us is critical to our company’s success. We ensure that our viewers, communities and employees feel heard, represented, and celebrated both on screen and off.

Click here to learn more about the diverse communities of people behind our brands.

Kudos to Media Matters investigative reporter Eric Hananoki for catching this latest example of Carlson’s lack of integrity. And it’s not just the head booking job, either, Hananoki found:

The pro-diversity language appears on listings for jobs across Fox News, including positions with Carlson’s programs for head of booking, freelance producer, freelance associate producer, production assistant, coordinating producer, and field technician. (It should be noted that Carlson’s actual hiring practices and the language in job postings are not the same thing.)

So while Carlson holds himself up as a courageous truth-teller, it turns out he’s either a cowardly conformist going along with Fox’s corporate policies or a liar. Or both.

Funny how Lachlan Murdoch, who is reportedly very close to Carlson, and considers him “brave,” is fine with both claiming to be a champion of diversity behind the scenes while allowing his top prime time anchor to attack such policies on the air.

(Carlson image via screengrab)