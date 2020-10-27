Despite his father trailing badly in the polls, Donald Trump Jr. spent very little time talking up Daddy Trump in a 7:37 chat with the Fox & Friends lapdogs.

Although Fox touted Trump Jr.’s appearance as “the latest from the campaign trail,” there was almost no talk about the Trump campaign.

Trump Jr. started out by saying, “I think it’s just a matter of getting out there. When people hear our message, we win. That’s a no-brainer. Donald Trump’s record of accomplishment is unprecedented in the U.S. presidency.”

But Trump Jr. spent a lot more time whining.

TRUMP JR.: But what we’re up against is a mainstream media and a social media complex that’s literally trying to censor real news from getting to people. They are just totally in the pocket of the Democrats. They are doing whatever they can to fight for them. …

Joe Biden’s corruption and the Biden family being totally compromised by all of these foreign powers with millions and millions and millions of dollars that Joe Biden knew about and was in the meetings on, you know, when you see that kind of censorship, you realize that the First Amendment, you know, the basic rights of freedom of speech are literally on the table this election because big tech and mainstream media are doing whatever they can to make sure that people don’t get to have a voice.

In fact, the FBI has had the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, for months and has not revealed any evidence of wrongdoing. When asked on Fox News Sunday what proof there is that Joe Biden took any foreign money, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel couldn’t cite any.

None of the hosts mentioned that. Instead, cohost Brian Kilmeade said, “Yeah we’ll see about it.” Then he promoted an interview with Hunter Biden’s former business partner on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “We’ll see if it resonates there or if someone will cut our cable wire when he’s on the air," Kilmeade sneered in synch with the smear mongering.

After we saw clips of “not in the tank for Trump” Ainsley Earhardt’s interviews with undecided voters, who all just happened to echo pro-Trump talking points, Junior chose not to pitch them but to ramp up his fear mongering about Biden and the “radical left.”

TRUMP JR.: You don’t choose Kamala Harris if you’re going to be a moderate. You don’t choose to take over Bernie Sanders’ radical Marxist platform if you’re gonna be a moderate. You don’t have Beto O’Rourke as your gun czar if you’re going to be a moderate… You see Joe Biden perform on a daily basis. Does anyone believe he can stand up, period, but, you know, let alone to the radical left that controls and dominates his party? No one has. No one will.

Joe Biden’s going to be a total puppet. Look at all the positions he’s flip-flopped on over his entire career. Joe Biden’s a chameleon, he’ll do whatever it takes to win but he doesn’t have the strength and stamina. …

The media will campaign for him. … He doesn’t have the energy and stamina for this job. … The left has lost its minds. This isn’t your grandparents’ Democrat party anymore. This isn’t your parents Democrat party.

KILMEADE: Right

TRUMP JR.: … They’re just a radical, Marxist-agenda-driven, un-unifying, identity-politics-based organization.

KILMEADE: Right

STEVE DOOCY (COHOST): Right.

Doocy briefly changed the subject to promote an Instagram of Junior standing next to a sign saying, “Don Jr. 2024." Doocy and Earhardt had big smiles.

Junior got back around to promoting his father and how we “need to break up the swamp” after more than five minutes in. Not surprisingly, none of the sycophants spoke up about how Trump and his family have built a swamp. But before long, it was back to haranguing.

TRUMP JR.: Joe Biden’s literally the most compromised candidate to ever run for the presidency of the United States and no one even cares. You know, all the Russia, Russia, Russia, nonsense that they pushed on us for the last four years was apparently just that to them because now that you have someone that could be fully compromised by Russia and others - Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan. You think they don’t have more information that they wouldn’t be willing to use against Hunter to manipulate Joe? Of course, they do.

KILMEADE: They’re also looking to rotate Supreme Court justices because your dad appointed someone last night, so –

TRUMP JR.: Yeah he appointed an incredible woman, a rock star, and now the liberals and the feminists they hate that. … They are the dictators. … It’s about jamming their Marxist policies down your throat.

It’s a miracle Trump Jr.'s head didn’t explode.