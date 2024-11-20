Fat cat Sean Hannity calls the destruction of federal government “freedom.” Most others will probably find it makes them poorer and more vulnerable.

Given that we know Trump’s “shadow chief of staff” Sean Hannity knew he had promoted lies about the 2020 election, it’s hard to know if he actually talked himself into believing the BS he’s now selling on behalf of his Bedtime BFF and advisee or just finds it as expedient as undermining a presidential election that didn’t go the way he wanted.

For example, as Donald Trump stocks his cabinet with unqualified, loyalist picks, such as Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Hannity crowed, “The witch hunts will end, the leaking will end, the abuse of power, the corruption will end. The so-called resistance within our government against we, the people will be over.” Later in his commentary, Hannity said, “The DOJ must no longer ever, ever be weaponized.”

FACT CHECK: Hannity’s beloved p***y grabber has said he plans to conduct witch hunts and weaponize the DOJ. Trump has vowed to go after his political foes, including suggesting that Liz Cheney should be shot. That’s the very definition of a witch hunt. And if Hannity really cared about “we, the people,” and not “we, the Trump supporters,” he’d know that most Americans don’t love the felon like Hannity does. In fact, most Americans don’t even like Trump. The majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of him, even after an election bounce. He did not win the majority of the popular vote. His victory is one of the smallest in history.

Not surprisingly, that has not dampened Hannity’s bravado one itsy-bitsy. And one of the things this elitist who pretends to be a populist (just like his beloved p***y grabber) seems most excited about is the harm billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will inflict on those less fortunate – in order to give the already-very-wealthy a juicy tax cut.

HANNITY: Donald Trump has nominated a team of disruptors like he said he would. They are hell-bent on reforming every single department. Look at what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will do.

Waste, fraud, abuse will be gutted. Constitutional order, remember, the principles of limited government, greater freedom -- they will be restored. You won't have the nanny state, cradle to grave, womb to the tomb promises of the left, that would never be realized anyway, that always result in broken promises, more -- more poverty and a loss of freedom.

The fact is that millions of Americans rely on the government in order to live. Seniors rely on Social Security and Medicare; poor people depend on welfare, food stamps and Medicaid; and vaccinations have saved countless lives. Trump’s pick to oversee the Health and Human Services Department is anti-vaxxer (and a guy who has not denied being a sexual predator), Robert Kennedy, Jr. Does Hannity really think that states are going to develop and implement vaccine programs?

Juliet Jeske, aka “Decoding Fox News,” posted a clip of Hannity’s delight at privatizing and destroying federal social services the night before.

HANNITY: [Musk and Ramaswamy] start by tossing the Federal Communications Commission, the FTC, the SEC, the Department of Agriculture, the Postal Service - yeah, give it to UPS, give it to, you know, give it to anybody except them - the Labor Department, HUD, the Interior Department, the VA, yeah, vets need the money. Give it directly to them, and, of course, the EPA, just to name a few.

Now keep in mind, the Department of Education is also very much on the cutting board. Let the states run it with standards, get woke out of schools and go back to reading, writing, math, science and real history.

So let's be clear, this doesn't mean important services will go away, Democrats, the legacy media mob, will lie about what is about to happen. It is going to be an earthquake that has been needed and necessary and discussed for decades in Washington to change the country for the better.

Does Hannity know that some states are poor and may not be able to take over federal services? Or does he just not care because he figures he's well able to pay for anything he needs? Maybe both. Also, just giving money to veterans is a lot like the school voucher program. How much money would each veteran get, especially with budget cuts? Enough to pay for medical care? I doubt it. Besides, veterans enlisted with the understanding they’d have the VA to go to, not an allowance that makes them hunt for the kind of specialized care they may need and may not cover the costs anyway.

So we’ll see how much those less fortunate still really have what Hannity calls “important services.” I suspect regular folks who are not multimillionaires, or a soak-the-tenants landord like Hannity will come to a very different conclusion very quickly.

Also, Hannity “forgot” to mention what I noted above: that the whole point of the billionaires’ budget cuts is to give themselves and their ultra-rich cronies (like Hannity) a tax cut.

By the way, Jeske correctly pointed out that the billionaires’ budget cuts Hannity loves sound a lot like Project 2025 (which Trump and Fox pretended had nothing to do with him). Project 2025 remains even less popular than Trump is.

You can watch sore-winner Hannity gleefully anticipate cutting services for the less fortunate below, from the November 19, 2024 Hannity. Underneath is Decoding Fox News’ clip, from the November 18, 2024 Hannity.

