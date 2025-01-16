After more than 20 years blogging for NewsHounds, it is time for me to move on. There is more to this post than good-bye, however.

FIRST…

This is a decision I have not wanted to make. It’s one I have put off for a very long time. I have loved working on this blog but I simply do not have the time to do it anymore.

I believe it is crucial now to do everything possible to disrupt and delay the Musk/Trump agenda and to do everything possible to have Democrats take back the House in 2026. I want more time and mental energy to devote to just that.

Also, I need to spend more time doing other things. The next four years are going to be very trying and often dispiriting. It will be especially crucial for me to have more down time to stop thinking about the news, do some more socializing, more creative writing, more dancing, other pleasurable pursuits and possibly moving. Maintaining this blog takes a tremendous amount of time and psychic energy spent thinking of toxic bad actors.

I will continue to work at Crooks and Liars and I will continue to post about Fox News there. But as part of a larger mix of subjects. I am particularly interested in writing about how “populist” Trump is working to usher in an oligarchy as well as the dangers of Elon Musk and the billionaire bros. In a lot of ways, that is more worrisome to me than Fox.

When this blog started out, not much attention was paid to Fox News. I am proud to have played a part in changing that. I know that Fox is more a threat to our democracy than ever. But my Herculean fight is out of steam. Besides, other outlets, such as Media Matters and Decoding Fox News, can do a better job of documenting this poison than I can.

SECOND... this is the part that’s not about good-bye

In September, I wrote about The Rise of Fox News podcast, produced by Slate’s Slow Burn series. I highly recommend it. But the last episode, below, is mostly about 2004, the year this blog began. I speak in it, as do OG News Hounds (that’s how we spelled it then) bloggers Christina Bradley, who wrote under the name Marie Therese, and Judy Daubenmier. This episode discusses the Swift Boating of John Kerry, speaks of “freedom fries,” the Bill O’Reilly/Andrea Mackris “loofah” scandal, Jon Stewart sucking up to Bill O’Reilly, and our old “pal,” Johnny Dollar, for example.

Despite having lived and blogged through all that, I learned quite a bit. I learned that Fox knew the Swift Boat story was bogus, that E.D. Hill, who was believed to have been fired for asking if Barack and Michelle Obama’s fist bump was a “terrorist fist jab,” was more likely fired for not performing sexual favors for Roger Ailes, that Fox News sent a PR person to "date" Brian Stelter in order to keep tabs on him, and more.

More importantly, the podcast reveals that much of what happened in 2004 was a foretaste of what was to come. For example, the John Kerry campaign and many Democrats, not realizing how damaging Fox’s Swift Boat campaign was, were shocked that he lost. Sound familiar?

The podcast also makes the point that 2004 was the year that Fox became such an important player in our elections. It is my hope that our two decades of posts will serve as a historical record of the network's machinations. It is now up to you all to do your best to counter them.

THIRD… Back to Goodbyes

What I will miss most about leaving this blog is our readers. That means you, scooter, mlp, Kevin Koster, Marge Arnold, Thx for Fish, Firefox, Karen Barton, Bemused, John McKee and so many others. Reading your comments, your thoughts, our interactions have lifted me up and meant more to me than I can express.

I will always hold the past News Hounds writers in my heart: Marie Therese, Judy, chrish; Eleanor, Scarlet, and Janie, may we all meet again some day; Melanie and Nancy and blogfather Jim Gilliam, may you rest in power; and Deborah, whom I have never stopped missing. Also, continued thanks to Robert Greenwald and the Brave New Films team. They not only got us going on this project that I thought would only last a couple of weeks but hosted this blog for many years.

Last but far from least, my deep gratitude, appreciation and affection goes to my more recent colleagues: Brian, Priscilla, Aunty Em, Alex, Melanie (the other one), Aria and site helpers John and Bemused. I could never have kept up this blog without your help.

I hope everyone will follow me to Crooks and Liars. I even have an RSS feed there. Also, I’m pretty active on Blue Sky. I will follow any NewsHound reader whose name I recognize. If you’re a contra dancer, I hope we can meet and say, “Hey!” on a dance floor somewhere. I'll even tell you about that time I danced with John Eastman - yes, that John Eastman.

And now, here’s a message from Brian. I am finally letting him call Fox “Faux” without editing it 😊:

My first contact with News Hounds was the first Obama inauguration in 2009. I remember pointing out an error made by either Neil Cavuto or one of his guests. It led to monitoring Your World, and later, other shows on Faux, and later, news about Faux.

After 21 years, News Hounds is ending. It started after the Robert Greenwald film, Outfoxed, was released. No time is a good time to end but especially now, with the start of the second Trump administration.

I don't know how people who monitor Faux and other conservative outlets take it without wanting to explode. My thanks to all the readers, bloggers, and especially Ellen, the Queen of News Hounds, for keeping this blog going for over two decades. Without Ellen, this site is non-existent. You were all splendid and will be missed. I hope you will keep challenging conservative outlets and politicians. I hope to hear from you again somewhere, sometime soon. Thank you for everything, take care, and farewell.

I intend to keep the pages of this blog up for at least another month. Heck, I may even come back and do some more posting at some point. But in the meanwhile, I need a good break.

I hope you’ll take a listen to the Slow Burn podcast below. Looking at the 2004 Fox from a 2024 perspective also puts this blog in perspective, I think.

My eyes are tearing up now.

(Image by Cottonbro studio, via Pexels.com and Creative Commons License)