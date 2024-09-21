Slate’s Slow Burn podcast has a new series out about Fox News. You may just hear some people you’re already familiar with. :)

The podcast is called The Rise Of Fox News. Episode 1 dropped on Wednesday. Slate’s notes say, “When the Fox News Channel launched in 1996, critics called it disorganized, incompetent, and laughably inept. But it wouldn’t be a joke for long. During the 2000 election, Fox News would captivate the nation – and just maybe change the fate of American democracy.”

The episode is full of information I didn’t know.

I was already a big fan of the meticulously reported Slow Burn podcast before I was contacted to be interviewed for this series. My former NewsHounds colleagues Marie Therese and Judy were interviewed as well. I believe Robert Greenwald, producer of Outfoxed, was interviewed, too.

I can’t wait to hear the rest of the series! Meanwhile, check out Episode 1 below. You can also sign up to be a Slate Plus member and listen to this week’s bonus episode, “David Folkenflik on Fox News and the 2000 Election: ‘We Write Our Own Rules.’” I haven’t had a chance to listen to it yet but I feel certain it will be as excellent as other Slate podcasts.

Episode 1 of The Rise of Fox News, “We Report. You Can Suck It” is below. You can also listen via your favorite podcast player.

(Image via screen grab from Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism. It's still relevant!)