If Kayleigh McEnany thought she was going to get away with concern trolling about President Biden’s remarks “inflaming” the Chauvin trial outcome – well, she had another thing coming after Seth Meyers got through with her.

In his “closer look” segment at the guilty verdicts against former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, Meyers singled out McEnany. He correctly described her as ‘still On TV, lying for a living.”

After shilling for Donald Trump, whose stock in trade was inflaming and dividing, McEnany was “shameless enough” to “criticize President Biden for supposedly inflaming tensions by gently suggesting that it would be good if the jury agreed that murder should, in fact, be illegal,” Meyers said.

Here’s what Biden said, after the jury had begun deliberating and after George Floyd's brother, Philonise, publicly discussed his call with Biden:

BIDEN: I’ve come to know George’s family not just in passing — I’ve spent time with them. I spent time with his little daughter, Gianna — you should see this beautiful child; and his brother — both brothers, as a matter of fact.



And so I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling. And so I waited until the jury was sequestered, and — and I called. And as — I wasn’t going to say anything about it, but Philonise said today on television, and he accurately said, it was a private conversation because Joe understands what it’s like to go through loss.



And they’re a good family. And they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is. I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now and not hearing me say that.



But — so, we just talked a little. I wanted to know how they were doing, just personally. And we talked about personal things.

Here’s how #LyingMcEnany pretended to care about tensions and divisions in the country, during her Outnumbered cohosting gig on Fox News.

MCENENY: We heard Judge Cahill go on to caution elected officials and say, ‘I urge you not to weigh in,” just hours before or half a day before the president, himself, weighs in. Look, I’m glad he at least waited until the jury was sequestered, but I think the country is such a tinderbox right now, especially Minneapolis, there’s so much hurt, so much pain, and I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tension.

Meyers pounced.

MEYERS: We wouldn’t want a president inflaming tensions – and who did you work for, again? Oh right, President Flame Thrower. But sure, Biden’s the one inflaming tensions. I mean, what’s he going to do next, gather a group of violent insurrectionists, dressed like werewolves and Call of Duty cosplayers down at the Capitol and tell ‘em to fight?

As a matter of fact, McEnany, herself, helped inflame those tensions and helped promote Trump's Big Lie, refusing to accept his presidential loss, that led to the January 6th insurrection. On January 4th, she said, “Republicans, grow a backbone and fight.”

You can have a laugh at McEnany’s expense below, from the April 21, 2021 Late Night with Seth Meyers.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)