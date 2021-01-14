A Daily Show video called “Saluting the Heroes of the Insurrection” shows that Fox and some of its favorite guests used violent rhetoric to provoke Trump supporters to “fight” the “rigged election” for weeks and months before the January 6th insurrection.

The cast of characters includes Fox hosts Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson as well as Fox faves Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ted Cruz, Andy Biggs, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Matt Gaetz and Kayleigh McEnany.

Watch it below, via The Daily Show.