Fortunately, Fox host Neil Cavuto did a pretty good job of pushing back.

Last week, Ellen wrote about how Fox News is laying the groundwork for helping Donald Trump steal the election again. They have been doing it by pretending Trump has the election in the bag so that if he loses, they can say it must have been stolen.

But there’s another, complementary plan afoot, which is an old Fox chestnut: fearmongering about voter fraud. There to help with that angle was 2020 coup plotter and Republican Senator from the swing state of Wisconsin, Ron Johnson.

NEIL CAVUTO (HOST): You caught my attention, and a lot of other people's attention when you were commenting on whether this will be a fair and free election, particularly in your own state. You said to a reporter, “I certainly hope so. Unfortunately, you know, here in the state of Wisconsin, we've had a governor who vetoed the types of bills that would restore confidence in our election system, so you're asking me a hypothetical question that I really can't answer.”

Again, addressing maybe chicanery here, but you say, “I don't know how many different ways Democrats are going to want to cheat here."

What were you basing that [on]?

Short answer: nothing. Johnson began sputtering before he got out this load of crap which tacitly admitted he only had "concepts" of evidence, no actual evidence:

JOHNSON: Democrats oppose every measure to restore confidence in our election system. I don't want a partisan advantage, I just want to restore confidence in no matter who wins, everybody accepts it as legitimate.

Democrats are opposed to voter ID, 80% of Americans believe that. They're opposed to the SAVE Act, proof that you're a citizen.

So again, they want to make it easy to cheat, which in my mind signals they want to cheat, and we evidence that they do cheat. So that's just irrefutable. The question is are we just seeing the tip of the iceberg and, for example, all these illegal immigrants that have been registered to vote sometimes open knowledge? What about the smurfing? Millions of dollars going into Act Blue being donated by individuals without their knowledge. … Clearly a crime, FBI Director Wray was completely oblivious to it.

So again, I don’t know what they’re doing behind the scenes. I know they want to make it easy to cheat. I think they want to cheat. I think they do cheat, which is why we keep saying we need such an overwhelming landslide where really the result is too big to rig.

Cavuto wasn’t buying it.

CAVUTO: Democrats challenge what you say sir, and. you know, Donald Trump talking about some of mysterious shenanigans going on in Pennsylvania while Republicans were the ones laying the groundwork for an election results they will not accept if they lose.

And here’s more BS from Senator Coup Plotter:

JOHNSON: I want to accept the results. I want a fair, legitimate election. …But we know that election fraud occurs in every election, it's just a matter of how large of a fraud is it.

Cavuto ended the interview.

We already know how large the fraud will be. If Johnson's favorite p***y grabber wins, he and his MAGA cronies will call it negligible and the election fair. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins, he and the p***y grabber will claim it massive, almost certainly without evidence, then use that as an excuse to try to steal the election again.

After the 2020 election Trump and his allies brought more than 60 lawsuits challenging the election. They failed because they could not prove their allegations.

Also, The SAVE Act would have made it "harder for American citizens to exercise their right to vote." It was a bill for "an all-but non-existent problem." You can see Johnson already plotting a 2024 coup below, from the November 2, 2024 Cavuto Live.