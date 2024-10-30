Fox Newsers and their MAGA pals are pretending Donald Trump has the election in the bag so that if he loses, they can say it was stolen.

Chris Hayes explained why it’s 2020 all over again for Fox News. They may not defame a person or business that could sue them for another $787.5 million but the phony patriots are defaming democracy and our country, instead.

I’m actually beside myself over this. So, I’ll let Hayes do all the talking below, via MSNBC’s October 30, 2024 All In with Chris Hayes.

(H/T Media Matters)