In looking for a way to put lipstick on SCOTUS’ upcoming reversal of Roe v. Wade pig, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) was allowed to give a cock and bull story suggesting that abortion supporters are all about abortion “up until the moment of delivery.”

Instead of celebrating the pending achievement of the right-wing's dream, Daines weaponized the issue by falsely claiming that overturning Roe v. Wade is no biggie and that the real issue is the potential leak of the draft decision to the media, which he used to demonize Democrats.

DAINES: We need to find out, and we’re going to find out. Neil, this is unprecedented. It’s never happened before in the history of the United States Supreme Court. It is an outrageous breach of trust that was solely done to intimidate, to intimidate the justices on the United States Supreme Court. It’s outrageous. This is about mob rule unleashed, that’s exactly what the left is trying to do. … Not a single Democrat US Senator has condemned the leak. That tells you a lot.

When asked by host Neil Cavuto if he supports the overturning of Roe, Daines said he did, and pretended it was because of democracy. He whitewashed the upcoming decision by saying it “transfers the power from nine justices in black robes to the American people and specifically to elected officials who will decide going forward what the laws ought to be to protect unborn babies and moms.” This is similar to the bogus right-wing talking point Mark Levin used yesterday on Fox & Friends and similar to that of other Fox News pundits downplaying the effects of a reversal.

What Daines played up was the scare mongering that Democrats want to abort babies until just before birth. “The most dangerous place in the world to be if the Democrats have their way, if you’re an unborn child, is the United States of America,” he said. For extra hate mongering points, he later added, “That is what Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats want, Neil, literally. A minute away from being born, the Democrats would say you can have an abortion. That is chilling.”

FACT CHECK: This is similar to a previous right-wing lie that Democratic support for late-term abortions was support for infanticide. The fact is, late-term abortions are exceedingly rare. Only about 1.3 percent of abortions were performed at or greater than 21 weeks of gestation in 2015, whereas 91.1 percent were performed at or before 13 weeks.

What’s really chilling is how Daines pulled the wool over viewers' eyes and ears – and got away with it - for the sake of defending the unpopular position that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Also not mentioned in the discussion is how this decision opens the door “to dismantling other rights that have previously been protected under that implied right to privacy,” such as “the right to same-sex marriage and interracial marriage” and “certain aspects of your child’s education,” as TODAY’s Sarah Jacoby reported.

And then there is the GOP plan for a nationwide abortion ban that didn’t get mentioned, either.

You can watch Daines obfuscate and dissemble about the overturning of Roe below, from the May 3, 2022 Your World.