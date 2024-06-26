Sen. Coons even worked in several opportunities to talk about Donald Trump’s felony convictions and other criminal cases.

Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream did her best to promote the Fox News propaganda about migrant crime and border chaos that Trump wanted in this campaign.

But Sen. Chris Coons, cochair of President Biden’s re-election campaign, gave as good as he got, if not better. From his explanation of President Biden’s expansion of the DACA program to make it easier for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to gain their own citizenship, to his pointing out that Biden’s other recent immigration order toughened border security and has resulted in a drop of arrests, to his noting that “real legislation passed by Congress” would “actually solve the problem,” he didn’t cede anything on the subject. He even told viewers that the bipartisan border deal was sabotaged by Trump.

Bream dubiously claimed that the border bill would not have passed regardless of Trump.Then she did her part to fear monger with the current Fox fave exploitation death, the immigrant murder of Rachel Morin.

Coons responded by saying he agrees that “we need to get control of our border.”

Then he quickly and smartly turned the tables on to Donald Trump’s lawlessness:

COONS: I hope folks will pay attention to what the former president has said and done on law enforcement. He called for defunding the FBI. It’s the FBI that is enforcing federal laws and is helping make our country safer. We also have seen a significant drop in crime under President Biden, who has invested in law enforcement nationally. The American Rescue Plan funded federal state and local law enforcement at record levels.

Shannon, as folks look about who is better positioned to keep us safe going forward, I hope folks won’t overlook that former President Trump incited a riot at the Capitol on January 6th, where law enforcement officers who protect all of us in the Capitol every day were assaulted and he is a convicted felon.

I think that stands in sharp contrast to President Biden’s defense of the rule of law and the agenda he’s putting forward to strengthen our law enforcement and our border security.

BREAM: OK, and that is a whole another show.

Bream changed the subject to the Supreme Court. Meaning, she tried to suggest Biden and the Democrats are hypocrites when it comes to the rule of law. "There has been some praise from the administration” on the recent Supreme Court rulings on the abortion pill and domestic violence gun restriction, she began. “But at the same time, the president will brag about things like defying the Supreme Court who told him he could not forgive billions of dollars in student loans. So, you talk about law and order – will this president respect what comes from this court with respect to presidential immunity, with respect to January 6th or does he just pick and choose the decisions he likes from the Supreme Court?”

Compare that question with Bream’s kid gloves treatment of Sen. Lindsey Graham on the same show.

Bream’s gotcha didn’t work.

COONS: Look, I think there’s a sharp contrast between former President Trump and President Biden in terms of their respect for the rule of law and how they approach both law enforcement and our legal system. Former President Trump was in a courtroom in New York where he attacked the prosecutor, the prosecution, the judge, the jury, the whole process so many times that before he was ultimately convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies, he was subject to a gag order.

President Biden – we just saw evidence of this this past week – his own son was convicted here in a court in Wilmington, Delaware and he did not ever attack or criticize or question the judge, the prosecutor, the jury, the process. In fact, he said he wouldn’t use the pardon power. That is a sharp and clear contrast in how they respect the rule of law.

Bream tried unsuccessfully to interrupt. When Coon finished his statement, she said, “But [Biden] has repeatedly attacked the Supreme Court and he said he doesn’t care what they said on student loans,” she tried again.

Again, Coons did what all Fox guests should do: He stayed away from defending or explaining and went on offense with his own talking points:

COONS: Look, I've raised questions, as have many of us in the Senate, about the lack of a binding code of ethics for the Supreme Court. One of the justices, Justice Thomas, has accepted millions of dollars of unrecorded gifts of travel and hospitality over many years and it is the only court it is the only group of federal judges, or justices, who have no binding code of ethics.

We recently tried to pass through the Senate the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act and it was blocked by my Republican colleagues. Every other federal judge in our country has a binding code of ethics. So does the Senate, so does the House. I think the Supreme Court should as well.

Bream began to close the interview. She said she would ask her next guest, Graham about the same subject. But before going, she took one more swipe. “As you know, [SCOTUS justices] do have guidelines, filings, and ethics and otherwise. All nine of them signed a letter to you guys over in the Senate, all nine of these justices, um, but the debate over the ethics legislation will continue.”

She did bring up the subject of the Supreme Court in her subsequent interview with Graham. But she let him, without challenge, accuse Democrats in favor of ethics legislation of “trying to micromanage the Roberts court” and “destroy Alito and Thomas because they don’t like the fact they’re conservative judges.” He also sneered that Democrats are “squealing like stuck pigs because the Supreme Court no longer is a political body.” She did not point out the millions of dollars in gifts Thomas has received, nor how Thomas’ wife wanted to overturn the 2020 election nor Alito’s “wife” flying a “Stop the Steal” flag at their house while election-related cases were pending before the Supreme Court. Nor that neither justice had recused himself from 2020-election-related cases.

Regular readers know I am in favor of Democrats going on Fox News so long as they forcefully push back against the propaganda and make sure to come with their own talking points that they get out. I think Coons succeeded very nicely on that score.

You can watch it below, from the June 23, 2024 Fox News Sunday, and let me know if you agree or disagree.