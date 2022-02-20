Sean Hannity’s fake “investigative reporter,” Sara Carter, tweeted a completely fake story about a Canadian woman anti-vaxxer being “trampled” to death by a “Canadian authority.

The Daily Beast caught the latest example of Carter’s disgraced reporting, including her since-deleted original tweet:

“Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital ... #Trudeau #FreedomConvoyCanada,” Carter tweeted Friday evening.

Then, on Saturday morning, TDB noted that Carter admitted her mistake:

“The Reports I was given earlier yesterday from sources on the ground that someone may have died at a hospital during the trampling was wrong,” she tweeted.

[She] added that “someone was taken to a hospital with a heart condition - not due to trampling. I want to clarify this again and apologize for any confusion.”

Although Sean Hannity keeps referring to Carter as an “investigative reporter” – and she fails to correct him – she is really a contributor. Her shoddy work kept her out of Fox’s “news” division. As Ellen wrote in 2019:

According to Mediaite, the network found her work does not measure up to Fox’s guidelines. But Hannity inflates Carter’s credibility by referring to her as “investigative reporter” even after the network reportedly told him to stop.

In fact, less than two weeks ago, NewsHounds caught Hannity introducing contributor Carter as an “investigative reporter” and, once again, Carter let the falsehood stand.

Not surprisingly, Sen. Ted Cruz acts as if Carter’s the real journalistic deal. Crooks & Liars caught him admitting he deleted his retweet of Carter’s fake story. Not surprisingly, he didn’t apologize for spreading fake news to his constituents.

(Carter image via screen grab)