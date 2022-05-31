Some prominent right-wingers are very angry at Fox News Sunday host Sandra Smith for fact checking Rep. Mo Brooks’ Big Lies about the 2020 election.

Ellen’s previous post highlighted the tense exchanges between Smith and Brooks on Fox News Sunday yesterday. During the interview, guest host Smith repeatedly pushed back as Brooks insisted the 2022 election had been stolen. Brooks is currently facing a runoff primary for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, after being unendorsed by Donald Trump.

It was good work by Smith even if it was likely driven by her employer’s desire to erase its own history of promoting the Big Lie, now that it faces billions of dollars in defamation lawsuits as a result.

Let’s be clear: Smith is no liberal. She was just fine with Fox’s Jonathan Turley likening the Canadian convoy truckers, who snarled border traffic in order to protest COVID safety measures, to Martin Luther King’s civil rights protests, e.g. She also suggested Hillary Clinton should be jailed for her supposed email misdeeds. And who can forget her “White Hizzy” remarks about the Obama White House?

But speaking truth to lies about our election can not be tolerated in MAGA world. Especially not when you’ve got a video promoting the Big Lie to hawk, like pardoned-by-Trump felon Dinesh D’Souza (Smith specifically debunked his 2000 Mules video, which has been deemed too crazy for Fox):

On my podcast tomorrow I’ll take apart the @Reuters “fact check” on the documentary. Not that this will change Sandra Smith’s mind. Her mind merely follows the contours of her Fox News paycheck. She’s a well-compensated apparatchik, not a real journalist @SandraSmithFox — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 30, 2022

There are also these folks:

Sandra Smith is not to be trusted… don’t know what the hell she is doing at Fox.. another Wallace. — Patricia (@pbb333) May 31, 2022

Rep. Mo Brooks totally owned Sandra Smith on Fox about voter fraud. She said there was no proof. Well, he brought it all out, including 2000 Mules. She tried to cut him off many times, and he told her he was going to get the last word in, and he did👊🇺🇸 — Mary Zorian 🍊🍊🍊 (@maryzorian2) May 29, 2022

Has anyone ever witnessed lying Sandra Smith go after a democrat like she attacked Mo Brooks. I doubt it? She lost her credibility with the “we called it “ line. https://t.co/gjaEfPQ5KS — nana7 (@lmo132) May 29, 2022

I can’t stand Sandra Smith! Saying all voter fraud allegations have been debunked. She’s a total fraud. A puppet just like the rest of the MSM https://t.co/OViIdv7DT8 — Texas Ranger (@Texas_Ranger724) May 30, 2022

Here’s Fox News mouthpiece Sandra Smith telling Mo Brooks that the documentary 2000 Mules has been debunked. Her corporate propaganda is revolting in this clip.



pic.twitter.com/SF8me3xURC — First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 30, 2022

Sandra Smith of Fox News has to be confronted about her husband’s work for George Soros an admitted NAZI staffer under Hitler who boasted about seizing assets from Jews headed to the death camps. — Jack Benteen (@JBenteen) May 30, 2022

Right-wingers love to smear George Soros as a Nazi but the truth is he was way too young. Plus, he’s Jewish.

More to the point of this post, Smith’s husband almost certainly does not work for George Soros. Her husband, John Conolly, a finance guy, has been self-employed since 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

You can watch Smith and Brooks go at it here, from the May 29, 2022 Fox News Sunday.