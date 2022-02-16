Fox legal analyst Jonathan Turley did his part to turn the Canadian trucker lawbreakers into heroes by likening them to civil rights protesters who “do good.”

Appearing on Fox’s Your World show yesterday, pro-Trump impeachment witness and law professor Turley helped Fox’s adoration of the truckers when he blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for invoking emergency powers to quell the paralyzing protests.

Not surprisingly, elitists Turley and host Sandra Smith ignored the economic harm caused by the truckers to working people while claiming to be just thinking about regular folks.

Smith called Trudeau’s move “a rapid expansion of Canadian government powers.”

Turley agreed. “I thought it was quite excessive,” he said. “This is an act of civil disobedience. That is a standard tactic of groups going back to the civil rights movement, even earlier to block bridges and streets to do good, what was referred to as good trouble.”

“By this rationale, they could’ve cracked down on the civil rights movement,” Turley continued. “They could’ve arrested Martin Luther King. I think that the office needs to dial down.”

Turley kept going: “By freezing this money, what the government is doing is preventing other people from supporting a protest,” he said. “They have gone to an extent here that treats these protestors as if they were terrorists.”

Sandra thought Trudeau’s action “only seems to be building their case” and “firing them up even more.”

“The government is fulfilling the stereotype. It’s fulfilling the fear that the government is becoming increasingly draconian, even authoritarian, and that’s why these measures are so heavy handed and unnecessary,” Turley said. “The BLM regularly takes over streets, blocks areas, even occupies areas. But you didn’t have Prime Minister Trudeau declaring them to be terrorists.”

“These people feel marginalized and voiceless, and you’re magnifying those feelings with these heavy-handed efforts,” Turley added. “I’m more worried about where the government’s going.”

Then Turley put on the mantle of impartiality and even-handedness that he usually dons while promoting Fox/right-wing talking points: “I favor vaccinations, but I share something with these truckers in a sense of right of free speech and association,” he said. “The Trudeau government has gone the wrong way.”

“I think that’s fair,” Smith said approvingly.

Fortunately, Turley got roasted on Twitter for his comments. Mediaite published comments about the fact that King did, indeed, get arrested. But others noted other problems with what he said:

Then the point is still stupid, because MLK was repeatedly arrested for minor offenses — loitering, parading without a permit, disobeying police orders, driving with an improper license, falsifying a tax return, waging an illegal boycott, etc etc. pic.twitter.com/77n8qpkWs1 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 16, 2022

So blocking an international border over which 25 percent of all trade between two of the biggest countries in the world is carried ... is NOT terrorism to you?



You would be singing a different tune if BLM was behind it. — John Stodder Jr. (@johnstodder) February 15, 2022

Did King shut down the busiest border crossing in North America causing tens of millions of dollars in lost wages among American and Canadian workers, Jonathan? No need to reply. You know the answer. — Peter Fegan (@PeterFegan8) February 15, 2022

Please. The point is ensuring the next spot on FoxNews. It's appalling that a law professor is so utterly ignorant of the delicate balance MLK managed to navigate in the seminal Letters. — Shannon Jaronik (@zonk84) February 15, 2022

You can watch Turley’s ridiculous comparison below, from the February 15, 2022 Your World.