It’s not often that a Republican congressman loses his cool and starts shouting at a Fox News host but that’s what happened when Rep. Mo Brooks was told there has been “still no evidence or proof” of fraud in the 2020 election.

As host Sandra Smith noted, Donald Trump endorsed, then unendorsed Brooks as he runs for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama (he now faces a runoff). After this interview, the former TV-watcher-in-chief may want to re-endorse.

But first…

Brooks insisted a poll finding a majority of Americans support stricter gun laws “does not reflect” their opinions

The wide-ranging interview began with Smith asking Brooks about a poll that found 52% of Americans favor stricter gun laws governing the sale of firearms.

Brooks claimed that that’s only because the poll didn’t include information about the Second Amendment. Then he suggested that having a shotgun for duck hunting was proof that guns are not a problem - because it’s the liberal policies to blame!

BROOKS: Well, I suggest that the polling data that you have does not reflect of the opinions of the American people. I suspect that the people who were polled, by way of example, were not properly explained what the purpose of the Second Amendment right to bear arms is.



And I'll use my own history as an example. There are many times when I went to school with a shotgun in my car. Why? Because I just got through duck hunting. There other teenagers my age at that point in time that also brought their weapons to school, and they had been hunters, too, for whatever it is the hunting season was about.



Now, back when I was growing up, we didn't have these mass killings, okay? They weren't there. They didn't occur. Or if they did, I certainly was not cognizant of them and they were very, very, very rare, so rare that I cannot recall a single instance in which one of those things occurred during my youth.



Today, they are much more common. What's the big difference between when I was growing up and today? The big difference is the decline in the moral values, the decline and a respect for human life.



If we teach proper moral values, it would teach respect for human life, if we properly address mental health issues that may somehow or another be associated with all these things, then that is the way to fix the problem.

They went back and forth on this, with Smith doing a not-bad job challenging Brooks. But she never pointed out that having a shotgun for duck hunting is way different than an assault rifle that is designed to kill people quickly and in large numbers.

Brooks: 'The president and I had many conversations' about 'rescind[ing] the election'

After touching on the NRA convention in Houston this weekend and the appropriateness, or lack thereof, of doing so in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Smith moved on to ask about the 2020 election. Brooks’ answer will surely make the January 6th committee even more determined to speak with him.

BROOKS: The president and I had many conversations between September 1st and his decision to un-endorse me that revolved around his being reinstated, revolved around his wanting to rescind the election.



And I can understand him wanting to do that, okay? He was robbed, in my judgment, in 2020. In his judgment, he was robbed. And so I can understand that desire.

Brooks claimed that his disagreement with Trump was that “the final appeal day” was January 6th. After that, “that’s it,” he said, and it’s time to move on. “I’m one of those who believes in law and order,” he later added.

Brooks: ‘I don’t know why you people in the media keep saying’ there was no fraud ‘but that is absolutely false'

Smith, whose network now faces billions of dollars in legal liabilities for having previously promoted the Big Lie about the election, said, “And just to go on the record, there has been still no evidence or proof provided that there was any sort of fraud.” And that’s when Brooks lost it.

BROOKS: Oh, no, that's wrong. I don't know why you people in the media keep saying that, but that is absolutely false. That is absolutely false. You keep saying every time but that's absolutely false.



[...]

So I don't know who's telling you there's no evidence, but that tells me you haven't done your homework. I'm sorry, but that's the way it is.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: The courts and the judges -- the courts and the judges that have -- some inside the Trump administration.



(CROSSTALK)



BROOKS: No, no, the courts -- time out. Don't go into that. Don't go into that.



The two went back and forth for a while more, even as Smith tried to change the subject to the January 6 committee. Finally, Brooks held up Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules documentary, which is too crazy even for Fox News and Newsmax.

BROOKS: Look at the "2000 Mules" documentary that has come out. Look at how many mass mail out of ballots there were across United States for which we have no security.



SMITH: Okay, and that has been looked at and fact-checked by multiple outlets, including "Reuters", who have debunked that as any sort of proof that there was widespread voter fraud.



[…]

BROOKS: You’re absolutely wrong, Sandra. But keep going with that story if you wish.





FACT CHECK: The New York Times describes 2000 Mules as “The Big Lie in a New Package.”

But they parted friends.

SMITH: Congressman, thank you very much for joining us today here on Fox News Sunday. It's always good to speak with you. Thank you, sir.



BROOKS: My pleasure. Very lively.

You can watch it below, from the May 29, 2021 Fox News Sunday.

(Thanks to NH’s Brian for his input on this post)