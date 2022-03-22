Congratulations Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, the Kremlin recognizes Fox News as one of its own kind!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this, in English, on RT last week:

LAVROV: So, we know the manners and the tricks which are being used by the western countries to manipulate media. We understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent western media. You could take the United States, only Fox News is trying to present some alternative points of view. But when you see, you watch other channels, and when you watch, read social networks and internet platforms, when the acting president was blocked, as you know, and this censorship continues in very big way and the substitution of notions whenever something is happening by the way of mass protest, mass demonstrations, which they don't like, they immediately call it domestic terrorism.

So, Sean Hannity, there’s no need to be jealous of Tucker Carlson. Mother Russia loves you both and the rest of your colleagues, too!