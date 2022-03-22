Is Sean Hannity jealous that #TraitorTucker Carlson is getting all the Kremlin love?

I must confess that I missed Hannity using Russian propaganda to attack President Joe Biden Friday. John Amato, publisher of Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor) summed it up nicely:

Hannity put up a graphic of the statement made by Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that attacked President Biden, describing him as irritable, fatigued and forgetful.

…

Hannity then used Russia's bombastic words to piggyback off of them in agreement with the Kremlin to bash Biden.

"When describing Biden the Kremlin spokesman said quote, 'Given such irritability from Mr. Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness, well fatigue that leads to aggressive statements. We will not make harsh assessments so as not to cause more aggression,'" he droned.

Hannity continued, "Like I've been saying, Biden's weakness on the world's stage is emboldening bad actors all across the globe as Biden and Democrats abandon the peace through strength strategy that was successful."

Not surprisingly, Hannity came under fire for that. Today, on his radio show, Media Matters caught Hannity seeming to ask for more recognition from Mother Russia.

HANNITY: I can play example after example that corroborates what I'm saying is true. My point was our enemies see it. There's a reason -- now, why was Crimea annexed under Biden, Obama? And why did the caliphate grow under Biden, Obama, but not under Trump? Why is it now that Ukraine is invaded again under Biden? There are reasons for it.

And the main reason is they perceive Joe as weak. That might be their talking point, but if they got it, they stole it from me. Because I've been making the case that having a weak American president is not good for this country and it's not good for the world.

Sure, Hannity claims his point is that Biden is so weak, our enemies see it. But Biden is not the one who called Putin’s invasion “genius” and “savvy” nor is he the one who publicly sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence services. Oh, that’s right, it was Hannity’s Bedtime BFF who “aligned our interests with those of Russian President Vladimir Putin and against those of Ukraine, NATO and the West,” as Greg Sargent aptly put it.

And, of course, it’s Biden who has marshaled NATO into a remarkably unified block of resistance to Russia.

But Hannity, who, we should never forget, once cheered on armed insurrection against the U.S. government, would rather give props to the Kremlin than to his own president.

You can watch Hannity use Kremlin talking points, then listen to Hannity brag about the Kremlin using his talking points, below, from the March 18, 2022 Hannity show, via Crooks and Liars, and the March 21, 2022 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.