With all the problems facing Americans, The MAGA House of Representatives only seems interested in impeachments )and going after Hunter Biden).

Impeachment is not just for President Joe Biden anymore, either for the Republicans or their pals at Fox News. On Monday, Fox helped promote the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Yesterday, Rep. Matt Rosendale got a platform to promote the impeachment of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

In case you missed it, the president, the national security council and top Pentagon leaders were somehow not notified when Austin was hospitalized in an intensive care unit recently. The hospitalization occurred after Austin was treated for prostate cancer about a week before.

To his credit, Cavuto asked if impeachment is “an overresponse” given that it’s not clear who “botched this” and that Austin is dealing with a serious illness.

No, Rosendale seemed set on impeaching. He said, “This is because of the pattern of behavior that we have seen from the secretary of defense since the time that he's been sworn into office, Neil." Rosendale went on to blame Austin for the deaths of 13 Americans soldiers in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal there. He also accused Austin of having lied about the Chinese spy balloon of last year.

Cavuto sort of threw Rosendale a lifeline, saying, "We don't know that for sure sir, you raise a good point, but it looks like you're using these other prior examples, which might be all well and good as justification for an impeachment arc, this is just the latest reason why. Is that accurate?”

Somewhat implied by Cavuto was that none of what Rosendale was complaining about rose to the kind of great and dangerous offense that impeachment requires.

You can watch it below, from the January 9, 2024 Your World.