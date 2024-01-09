As Republicans plot to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Fox & Friends went down to the border to justify it.

Cohost Lawrence Jones, who has no credentials in immigration, Latin America, or national security was sent to the border “to see crisis firsthand,” as FoxNews.com put it. Which is Fox propaganda speak for “to further demonize Mayorkas and the Biden administration.”

Impeaching Mayorkas has long been on the MAGA wishlist but, as Media Matters reported, the expulsion of George Santos renewed the push. CNN reported, “House Republicans are plotting to swiftly impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas early this year, as key swing-district Republicans express fresh openness to the idea.” While the Biden impeachment is still on, impeaching Mayorkas seems “an easier lift” to the House GOP, according to CNN.

There to make the lift even easier is Republicans’ Fox Friends.

During his visit to south Texas, Jones spoke with former Texas Ranger and anti-Mayorkas ally, Wayne King. He minced no words, calling Mayorkas “a traitor, he's an absolute traitor.”

“He lies under oath, he says that the border is secure, it's not. He took an oath to protect us, and he's not doing it,” King continued. For extra MAGA points, King said that “clearly the whole administration is the same way, even our president." He called President Joe Biden “a traitor, too.”

That wasn’t enough demonization for Jones. He pushed for more anti-Biden rhetoric by “asking,” “How do you feel about the Biden administration now suing the state of Texas?"

"It's proof that he doesn't care,” King said. “It's just, it's crazy. Our Governor is trying to protect us and take care of us here on our homeland but yet our federal government is going to try to keep him from doing it? Treason!"

If Republicans and Fox News really cared about the border – other than using it as a propaganda weapon and GOP campaign issue – they’d work with Biden on solutions. But impeaching Mayorkas – who will surely be acquitted by the Democrat-controlled Senate – will accomplish nothing but more dysfunction and chaos.

And, of course, Fox News hits for the Republicans.

You can watch the phony journalism below, from the January 8, 2024 Fox & Friends.