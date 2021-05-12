Jimmy Kimmel got under Sean Hannity’s very thin skin again, this time for calling out Caitlyn Jenner’s shockingly tone deaf comments about homelessness in California - which one percenter Hannity defended by saying, “if you haven't noticed, homeless people all over your state.”

If you ask me, Jenner cooked her own goose with her elitist pitch for recalling and replacing California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, with the anecdote that her hangar mate is leaving the state because he or she can’t stand seeing so many homeless people. According to Mediaite, Jenner's comments went viral on Twitter and were widely mocked.

In his monologue, Kimmel played Jenner's remarks, then jeered, “Ah, homeless people, can’t walk around ’em, can’t fly over ‘em, you know?”

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel continued. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole - even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter what their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know.”

Maybe what really got to Hannity were Kimmel’s earlier comments about the interview, in which he ridiculed it being called a “town hall.” Kimmel said, “There was no town and no hall but there was Sean Hannity pretending to be interested in Caitlyn’s take on a variety of subjects, including her inexplicable affection for Donald Trump.”

And who better to stand up for Jenner than the eviction-loving real estate baron with his own private plane and helicopter who reportedly flew Newt Gingrich to interview with Donald Trump for the VP slot?

Yes, that Sean Hannity has suddenly developed a major sensitivity to anger and insults. But don’t worry, Donald, your insults and cruelty will never offend your Bedtime BFF.

HANNITY: Far left, low-rated late night host Jimmy Kimmel is spewing more hatred and more rage, saying, quote, is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole? In response to our interview with Caitlyn Jenner talking about the real problem of homelessness.

Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots? Yeah, if you haven't noticed, homeless people all over your state.

And, by the way, don't you have anything better to do, maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings, because we're absolutely crushing you by like 70 percent in total viewers, Jimmy. So, that's this quarter.

Jimmy, here's my advice. Don't talk about my show anymore. But since you did, let's remind people, take a trip down memory lane. You want to talk about ignorant assholes. This is you dressed as Karl Malone.

And check this out. This is you, an ignorant asshole, when you had a cucumber in your pants during the man show.

And maybe your bosses at Disney can talk you out of your bad behavior. You talk about my show, I'll hit you back 50 times harder. Ball's in your court.

You may recall Kimmel and Hannity feuded a few years ago when Kimmel mocked Melania Trump and called Hannity an “assclown.” Kimmel eventually called it off without apologizing to either Hannity or Melania.

I’m sure Kimmel is shivering in his boots this time, though.

You can watch Kimmel get under Hannity’s skin below, from the May 6, 2021 Jimmy Kimmel Live. Underneath is Hannity’s triggered response, from the May 10, 2021 Hannity.