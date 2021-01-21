New White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki proved she’s more than up to the job of dealing with Fox News’ gotcha questions

Doocy tried to trip up Psaki on impeachment and to make Biden look too old for the job with his gotcha questions during the first press briefing of the Biden administration.

DOOCY: If President Biden wants the theme of his presidency to be unifying the country, does he think that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should drop a potentially divisive senate impeachment trial?

Psaki’s terrific answer included, “Just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people. And his view is that the way to bring the country together is to address the problems we’re facing.”

A few weeks ago, I wrote that Psaki was ready to take on Fox. She proved it yesterday.

(Psaki image via screen grab)