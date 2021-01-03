Jen Psaki, Biden’s incoming press secretary, plans to allow Fox News, Newsmax, and Newsmax to partake of her briefings but she signaled zero tolerance for using the White House briefing room as a propaganda venue.

As I wrote for Crooks and Liars yesterday, Psaki told NPR’s Steve Inskeep recently, “We're not going to allow the briefing room to be a platform for propaganda, and we will shut that down as needed. … I am no pushover.”

Psaki also said this:

“I'll rely on my experience at the State Department, there were many, many days where there were journalists — I'm air quoting that — who are from Russia or China, essentially arms of the government, you know, arms of the state-run media. And we let them in the briefing room, and they ask questions, and sometimes I had a little fun with them, you know, about who they were asking the question on behalf of.”

I am optimistic that she is up to the job.

