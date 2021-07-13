Andrea Mackris, the former O’Reilly Factor producer who sued him for sexual harassment, opened up to The Daily Beast with more details about Bill O’Reilly’s lewd predations and more.

Tired of remaining a professional pariah while Bill O’Reilly’s career chugs along with barely a hiccup, Mackris has ditched her non-disclosure agreement in order to speak out.

Mackris’ 2004 lawsuit (which occurred more than a decade before Gretchen Carlson’s 2016 suit) is the reason O’Reilly is forever linked with the words “falafel” and “loofah.” Mackris received a settlement of $9 million (three of which went to her lawyers) but it would be more than a decade later until O’Reilly’s behavior finally caught up with him - and that was only after a 2017 New York Times investigation revealed that four other women had received settlements, for a grand total of $13 million paid out over time. He was gone from Fox shortly thereafter.

But as noted in The Daily Beast's lengthy interview with Mackris, O’Reilly thrived in the interim years, with book deals and fat contracts, while Mackris became unemployable in her field. Despite his ouster from Fox, The Daily Beast notes, he has a WABC radio show; a subscription-supported streaming service; he continues to write books and he remains a right-wing celeb, if not a hero. He also plans to tour with Donald Trump.

Mackris shared what she called “the most chilling moment of all of Bill’s multiple counts of harassment” in the phone call that drove her to seek legal protection.

“He was describing what I could expect next. That once we were alone in his hotel room I would get naked and he would get naked. He said I would sit in a chair facing the edge of the bed. He said I would spread my right leg over the right arm of a chair and my left leg over the left arm of the chair. He said I would masturbate facing him as he sat on the edge of the bed, naked and masturbating “He said that it wouldn’t be sex because we wouldn’t be touching. He said I needed to suspend the fact that he was my boss. He characterized this ‘little fantasy outlet’ as ‘healthy’ for me and simply ‘blowing off steam.’ He said it would keep me in traction for the next guy I dated. He made it sound as if he would be doing me a favor. “He always wanted me to join him in masturbating on the phone. I never did. He mocked my lack of participation as ‘hibernation’ and ‘celibacy.’ Once again, like every other time, I asked him why he continued to do this when I only ever said ‘No’ and ‘Please stop’ and ‘You’re my boss.’ I was trying to snap him out of it, I was thinking that it would click for him one of these times how wrong this was. I wanted very badly for him to stop and I made that abundantly clear. “Instead, he said, ‘I know, but I’m going to make you play.’ Here was my boss, a man who held my career and future in his hands, acknowledging that he knew I’d never consented but he didn’t care. And he said it with a low, dark growl, ‘I know, but I’m going to make you play,’ like a voice that comes from under the ground, a place that’s red hot and full of hurt. That’s what his words felt like as they landed in my body. The voice of the Devil, pacing and hungry for more of what is not his to take.

“I went to lawyers after that phone call. I stood up to Bill O’Reilly’s sexual abuse in the workplace alone. And for that I lost everything I ever was and ever hoped to be,” Mackris told The Daily Beast.

Whether Mackris will suffer repercussions from speaking out now remains to be seen. But she seems prepared to deal with the consequences: “Tell the truth. Walk free,” she said.

I recommend the entire article.

Below, you can watch O’Reilly get a warm welcome back to the Fox News airwaves, five months after he was pushed out, in a September 26, 2017 appearance on the Hannity show.