Today was Neil Cavuto’s last day at Fox News.

It sounds like Neil Cavuto has plans to go elsewhere:

CAVUTO: I've been planning this day for some time, this just seemed like a good time. Now, some of you might be thinking, “Well, it is about time.” After all, I've been doing this for nearly three decades here.

You know there are people working with me now who weren't even born when I started at Fox, that's how old I am. But I'm not leaving journalism, I'm just leaving here, but I'm forever grateful to my bosses here. They've been very good to me these many years, and offered a very generous opportunity for me to stay years more.

That's pretty amazing considering the fact that - I don't know, I might have missed a day or two here and there battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections and even open heart surgery.

Cavuto also kinda/sorta acknowledged he’s a bit out of step with what Fox News has become:

CAVUTO: I might have been unlucky in health, but very lucky for the support I got here, and the things I got to do here, because I got to do what I love to do, report the news. Not shout the news, not blast the news, not well, call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, to hold truth to power and fairness to all. That's it, that's me.

He thanked his staff and viewers with typical Cavuto quips and self-deprecating humor:

CAVUTO: You really don't see the people behind me, the producers and writers and cameramen and directors across three shows all these years carrying me, and that can be a pretty heavy lift, so blame them if I said something that ticked you off, and apparently I did a lot.

But now I'm off, and saving my biggest thanks for last, for you, all of you, who have allowed me into your homes all of these years. My dad used to tell me, “Neil, stay humble because in your case it will come in handy.” I don't think he'd have ever imagined my incredible run. But I do think he'd remind me to thank those who made it possible, all of you. OK, truth be told, most of you. I'm leaving out the nasty ones who called me fat, forgetting as I've often said that the camera adds 15 pounds until one dude saw me in person and said, “You know, Neil, it wasn't the camera.”

Or those who e-mailed that I do things that I think were anatomically impossible to do. I got a kick out of those. … Let's just say you kept me grounded.

My Irish mom used to say we should count our blessings and never forget who blessed us. In the end, that should be our focus, and that is mine tonight. Not all the stuff that divides us, or the nastiness that embitters us, but the far more important stuff that unites us and defines us and lifts us. I try to appeal to those better angels, and I'm grateful you gave me that chance. That is why I say goodbye with only good thoughts and good wishes.

I hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. May the new year be as fulfilling to you as these nearly 30 incredible years you've blessed me. It means a lot, you do too. Thank you and good night.

From Ellen: Cavuto was one of the last truthtellers at Fox News. AP reported about his departure:

Cavuto’s contract was coming to an end and while he was offered an extension, he decided to leave, said a person at the network with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about contracts.

The exit had nothing to do with Trump taking office next month for a second term, the person said.

That, plus the fact that Cavuto said he’s not leaving journalism suggests that the network planned to demote and/or deplatform him to some extent. On the other hand, despite his jokes, he looks thin. We deeply hope his health had nothing to do with his departure.

Vaya con Dios, Neil. Brian and I wish you all the best.

You can watch Cavuto’s farewell below, from the December 19, 2024 Your World.