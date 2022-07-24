Murdoch newspapers blasted Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6th as proof that he’s unfit for office, but Murdoch TV allowed star Tucker Carlson to describe the Capitol siege as, “Some guy in Viking horns” wandering around and making “weird noises.”

Carlson told this particular whopper during the last January 6th hearing, which Fox News once again relegated to its lower-rated Fox Business Network. Ironically, Carlson still pretends his show is “the sworn enemy of lying,” which is, itself, another whopper. Carlson even pretended not to know the hearing was going on during his show.

CARLSON: If you've ever been in a TV control room, there is a huge bank of monitors and every single one of them shows everything that's on TV, and one of our producers just said that on every other channel, they are playing some kind of January 6 Hearing. January 6th? Because that's the biggest thing going on in America right now.

Now, why are they doing that? No one wants to watch it. You know what happened on January 6th. Some guy in Viking horns wandered around on mushrooms and made weird noises and that was kind of it. It was an insurrection in which none of the insurrectionists had guns, but it makes the people covering it feel like they lived through Vietnam.

More lifestyle liberal narcissism. That's really the key to everything.

Anyway, if you plan to travel by plane, anywhere in the United States, you're going to have to provide identification, several times.

Now of course that's racist, but what's interesting is that requirement does not apply to illegal aliens.

FACT CHECK: Nearly 18 million people watched the January 6 hearing Thursday night.

This is at least the third time that Carlson has spread this dangerous, anti-American disinformation about the attack on our nation’s Capitol, designed to overthrow an election. Once again, Carlson chose not to host or even quote his son, Buckley Carlson, who was in the Capitol on January 6th, to provide his first-hand account of how the events have been horribly overblown. I think we all know why.

But even worse than puffy-faced Carlson’s lies about what happened is the fact that Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch let him tell them - while their newspapers told the truth.

From Axios:

“Mr. Trump took an oath to defend the Constitution, and he had a duty as Commander in Chief to protect the Capitol from a mob attacking it in his name,” the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board wrote Friday after the committee’s latest primetime hearing. “He refused. He didn’t call the military to send help. He didn’t call Mr. Pence to check on the safety of his loyal VP. Instead he fed the mob’s anger and let the riot play out.” … Likewise, the historically Trump-friendly New York Post editorial board condemned the former president's conduct in a separate piece.

From the Post editorial:

As his followers stormed the Capitol, calling for his vice president to be hanged, President Donald Trump sat in his private dining room, watching TV, doing nothing.

Ironically, Carlson’s remarks came moments before his introduction to an interview with Sen. Josh Hawley who was just about to become the laughingstock of both the hearing and the internet.

You can watch the Murdoch-bankrolled disinformation-for-profit below, from the July 21, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.