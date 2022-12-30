Fox News Digital followed up on Tucker Carlson’s Christmas maliciousness toward President Joe Biden with an undoubtedly rigged segment called, “Americans reveal Christmas requests for Biden.”

It wasn’t clear where the first locale was but it was almost certainly a Republican neighborhood. As Christmas music played on the video, the first person we saw said his wish for Biden was, “Honestly? Resign.” The next man said, with a grin, “Step down from office.” We heard laughter offscreen.

“Tell him to retire. Now.” was the next man’s message. We then saw the source of the laughter, a woman who said, “That would be a good idea.” “Stop giving all our money away,” the following man said.

Next up, Nashville. As a rendition of Jingle Bells played in the background, Fox let up on the Biden bashing: “Peace,” “make a conscious effort to support our troops,” “try to do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine,” and a wish to bring home American prisoner Paul Whelan from Russia were the wishes in this batch.

Fox then started easing back to its message of partisan ill will. First, by suggesting Biden is responsible for Americans’ economic woes. “Stop messing with the economy,” the next man said. That was followed by a wish for a man’s IRA “back” and to “get the market going, get the economy going.” Another pair of men called for lower inflation and better gas prices.

Then it was back to the overt Biden bashing. “Step down from office,” a man grinned and winked. “Quit,” the next guy said. “I would hope he would resign,” a woman said, then giggled. One of her companions agreed. The other said, “No comment.”

“He’s a horrible president,” the grinner and winker said. “The whole administration is so jacked up,” whatever that means. “We’re in a much worse place than we were a scant two years ago.” He’s obviously a Trumper.

Then came two more chucklers who called for Biden to resign and the last guy: “Work harder, that’s all.”

I counted 28 people on camera. Every one of them was white.

You can see Fox’s war on Christmas spirit below.