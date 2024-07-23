Monica Crowley and host Jesse Watters smirked as she came up with racist rationales for her never-gonna-happen prediction.

I don’t know why Fox News can’t accept the fact that Michelle Obama will never run for public office. She didn’t particularly like being a politician’s wife, either. There is simply no, nada, zip chance she is going to be the next Democratic nominee for president.

Yet, Fox News won't recognize that reality. The video below aired Sunday night, hours after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed his vice president. We did not know for sure the enthusiasm surge for Kamala Harris nor that her fundraising would soon smash records. But it was hard not to see at least some of that coming. Unless you're Fox News.

Apparently, the network refuses to give up the ghost of Racist Attacks Past. Apparently the MAGA crowd thinks it's a great idea to repurpose and weaponize the Obama attacks against Harris.

At least that's what Project 2025 contributor Monica Crowley tried last night. The segment began with Watters seeming to acknowledge Harris’ potential as he talked about a “landslide.”

To call Crowley’s conspiracy theory far-fetched would be an understatement. She argued that because Barack Obama has not yet endorsed Harris, Michelle Obama “still may be in the mix.”

That seemed too much even for Watters to swallow. Is she “in the mix in Chicago, in her hometown?” he questioned.

“Well, there is a reason why the Democrats moved their convention to Chicago, Jesse,” Crowley claimed. “So, they could recruit her, they can position her as the reluctant candidate.”

Then came the likely real reason Crowley spouted this ridiculousness: Doubling up the racism against Harris with Obama:

CROWLEY: She's a woman of color so that squares the Kamala Harris circle - being a minority and a DEI hire. So, Michelle Obama dismisses all of that.

Look, I don't know how likely that is, but I don't want everybody falling into this trap that Kamala Harris is the de facto candidate for the Democrats. This story is not over yet.

Jesse, realize that the left's powerbrokers never move without a plan. So, while everybody is distracted with this chaos circus, there are powers that be, namely Barack and Michelle Obama and the entire Obama machine that's essentially run this country over the last three and a half years that wants an Obama 4 and 5.0.

And what better way to do that than to run Michelle where they can position her as somebody who didn't really want to do it but she was recruited. She's a pristine candidate. She's immune to criticism as a woman of color. And if they run her, they could raise about a billion dollars in two, three days.

At least Watters wasn’t buying it. “Yeah, I don’t know,” he said, laughing with obvious skepticism.

“I just want people to be aware there are other possibilities out there,” Crowley insisted. “It seems unthinkable but over the last – what, last nine years, there’ve been a lot of unthinkable things happening here in America.”

“I’m not ruling anything out,” Watters said, just before ending the interview.

You can almost smell the MAGA desperation in the interview below, from the July 21, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime, via Media Matters.