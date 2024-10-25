Trump was “a lousy president before, I think he’ll be a worse president this time,” Cuban told Fox host Neil Cavuto.

You may recall that billionaire Mark Cuban visited the Your World show last month to talk about why a President Kamala Harris would be so much better for the economy than Donald Trump’s “insane” plans. Today, Cuban went after Trump again, this time over his fascism and overall unfitness for office, on Neil Cavuto’s Fox Business show. A recording of it was replayed on Your World.

Noting some of the insults toward Trump has slung at Harris, Cuban said, “The man is the king of name calling, and if you're going to call everybody a name, you better be able to take it, and I can't help it if he's not able to stand up to it."

Cavuto tried hard to bothsides the rhetoric. "The two attempts at Donald Trump's life, you know, come at a time when things are pretty tenuous, and that only feeds the negativity, the volatility. Do you agree with that?" he asked.

Cuban agreed that the assassination attempts were terrible. But, he added, “You could also make the argument that had Donald Trump tamped down his rhetoric, it would be a lot easier to say the same thing about her, but he keeps on amping it up. You never want to see an attempt on anybody's life, particularly Donald Trump, but it goes both ways."

"You used to speak highly of him and he of you. Where did it go wrong?" Cavuto asked.

"He's fun to hang around, he's got a great personality, he’s charismatic,” Cuban said. “But I think he was a lousy president before, I think he'll be a worse president this time. It has nothing to do with personality, it has everything to do with ability."

A post by Trump blasting Cuban on Truth Social displayed on the screen. Cuban rebutted, "He amps up rhetoric all the time, that's who he is. He wants to be divisive, he wants to be denigrating, and look, I can outdrive him any day, all day, every day."

Then Cuban went after Trump’s authoritarian disregard for our Constitution. "Mass deportations, you know, showing up and doing checks on the street to see if somebody has their papers right. He's talked about the enemy within and going after American citizens. He has no care for freedom of speech. He wants to take away the license of CBS even though CBS doesn't even have a license, their affiliates do. … It’s going to engender a lot of extreme responses."

"But your candidate engenders some extreme responses too," Cavuto said. "You had said that the Harris team, well, they're not great salespeople. What do you mean by that?"

Cuban was not dissuaded. "We've all had to deal with consistent non-stop salespeople. They're just relentless, and the content didn't really matter to them, they're just going to bother the hell out of you - that's Donald Trump. On the flip side, we've also dealt with salespeople who maybe aren't salesy, you know in that regard, but the content and the product and the service is great, that's the difference."

Cavuto then tried to paint Trump as a great businessman and leader. He said some “miss the low inflation, they miss the soaring job growth even though Joe Biden's had pretty soaring job growth himself. Are they getting it wrong?"

FACT CHECK: The economy lost 2.7 million jobs under Trump.

Again, Cuban wasn’t buying it. “"I do think they're missing a lot. We had more deaths in the military under Donald Trump, we had riots under Donald Trump that he refused to take responsibility for, and when he tried to take some responsibility, his line was 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts.'"

"We had January 6th,” Cuban continued. "People were chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence!’" … “You can't just dismiss [Trump] saying he wants 10,000-whatever votes from Georgia. You can't just dismiss the fact that when there was a bombing - it was Syria or Iraq, I forget, and there were 200 servicepeople who were injured, many of them had traumatic brain injuries and he said 'they're just headaches.'"

You can watch Cuban speak truth to Fox News viewers below, from Fox Business Network’s October 25, 2024 Cavuto: Coast to Coast.